Even the guarantee college sinks Juve: “Clear effects on loyal participation in Serie A”. New sting coming, Champions at risk

The capital gains fictitious have had “clear effects … on loyal participation to sporting competitions”. Now there are no more doubts: even the reasons of the College of Guarantee of Sport they cut off the defence black and white, on all fronts. Only minor executives are saved (perhaps), Pavel Nedved and the other directors without proxies. There Juventus no: he will have to answer for the offences, now proven and final, and also for the famous article 4 on the loyalty sporty. A new one will come soon penalty and it cannot be light. This is the summary of the eagerly awaited motivations of the College. In mid-April theCassation of Sport” he had fully confirmed the conviction for Andrea LambsParatici, Cherubini e Arrive wellthe top management of the club, canceling with postponement that of the members of the Board, and therefore canceling (only temporarily) the -15 in the standings, for a new determination of the penalty by the FIGC Court of Appeal. In this long device, the Juventus he was looking for a handhold to cling to, a crack to lighten his position and scale back to a minimum or maybe just cancel the penalty. He didn’t find it.

After all, The fact had already anticipated as the first sentence of the College did not imply anything good for the Juventus team, in the light of the fact that theprosecution system. In their articulated explanation (75 pages), the judges reiterate how serious the conduct of the top management of the club in the contested years. All have been swept away possible objections advanced by Agnelli &C. Revocation is legitimate: i facts emerged a posteriori, i.e. the cards acquired by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office, are “peacefully relevant for disciplinary purposes”. No abuse by the Search or of the Cut federal: “There was none violation of the right of defence, nor of the principles of the contradictory and due process”. There Covisoc Letterfor example, pursued by the Juventus lawyers up to the Tar, did not contain anything decisive. In short, the sentence “is based on a solid overall motivational system and does not manifest an obvious misrepresentation of reality”. Arrivabene himself, who defended himself claiming that he only became CEO in July 2021, when many of the disputed facts had already occurred, “turned out to be fully aware of the events”.

Up to the two steps which probably form the tombstone on the position of Juventus. On the one hand the College confirmed the accusatory thesis: it reaffirmed “the existence of behaviors incorrect ‘systematic and repeated’, the result of a preordained design”, so serious as to undermine sporting loyalty. On the other hand, the judges also confirm the substantial correctness of the sanctions: it is imposed black on white the “need to impose a severe sanction due to the seriousness of the facts that emerged and that the penalty in the classification is among the sanctions envisaged”. L’only exceptionis placed precisely on the responsibilities of minor managers: the conviction sentence for Nedved and the other directors referred to “a generic, but unproven, widespread awareness”, however it was not explained how these directors were actually guilty of fictitious capital gains and other accounting stunts. Their position is lightening. Only in the light of this should the sentence of the woman be re-evaluated Juventus: given that there is a “sanctioning dosimetry”, the specific weight of Juve’s responsibilities with regard to these managers, who are in any case minors.

Useless venture in forecasts on the exact number of points: it could be 9, the most popular thesis also considering that it was the initial request of the prosecutor Chiné, or always 15, given the seriousness of the facts. There certainty is that the discount, if there is one, can only be marginal, given the seriousness of the offenses, and above all the fact that the same College remember how “the sanction must be afflictive”. Regardless of whether they are few or many, the points will have to take something away from the Juve. Probably participation in the Champions League. To save Europe, the black and whites can only hope to move the sanction see you next season, and in fact the only real unknown factor remains the timing: but with the new, faster sports justice code, the Court of Appeals will convene the hearing in 15 days. The new penalty will come at the end of the championship. The club could also make new use of the Coni, but with minimal margins, and at that point the FIGC will have already communicated the rankings and the qualifiers to the cups to UEFA. The story can be closed by the end of the season. And there is a risk that it will end in the worst way for the Juventus.

