Even the hair must be protected from the sun: what to wear and when

What can we use to best protect our hair? Here are the solutions you were looking for: they are important!

Not taking care of your hair in the sun can be dangerous because it can damage your scalp in a short time. The hair becomes drier and the hair becomes less shiny. All this is due to the lifting of the cuticle cells, which reflect less light. But these are not the only main problems of intense exposure to UV rays.

How to protect your hair from the sun – ilgranata.it

The sun favors the formation of split ends, especially in a period where the hair undergoes an increased frequency of washing. There are many other negative situations that could exist, for this reason it is important to intervene before it is too late. In these cases, therefore, find and adopt solutions to remedy quickly. What should you do when your hair is about to get damaged?

Hair under the sun, do this or you risk ruining it forever: don’t neglect it or there will be trouble

One of the first solutions are hats or bandanas, which are very useful when the scalp is exposed to the sun. Applying sprays or lotions can also help protect your skin scalp with a barrier effect against the sun’s rays. Not to mention the moisturizing action on the hair shaft, which tends to dry out less ea maintain its shine even when a color is applied.

Follow these tricks to always have healthy and perfect hair – ilgranata.it

Also a good washing care, mixed with a drying of the hair, it is another very important ally. Delicate shampoos, or conditioners or masks, help to recover the hydration of the hair very easily at the end of the day. Keep in mind not to overuse these products as they apply different chemicals to the hair, so use them sparingly. Remember, above all, not to wash them every day. All the information necessary for use is given on the bottles.

Last but not least, don’t forget to dry them with a low-temperature hairdryer. Avoiding the straightener can help reduce the impact of heat on the cuticles and cortex of the hair, which is why it would be advisable not to neglect this other possibility. By following all these tips you will be able to protect your hair in a short time, guaranteeing good growth and shine never seen before. In case of obvious problems you can think of contacting a dermatologist.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

