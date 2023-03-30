A focused look at the ball: Sinner is in the semi-finals. © APA / CLIVE BRUNSKILL

Irresistible, this Jannik Sinner! The Sesto tennis star moved into the semi-finals of the second Masters 1000 tournament of the season shortly after midnight (CET).

Two weeks ago in Indian Wells in the western United States, now in Miami on the east coast of the United States: Jannik Sinner reached the semifinals in the first two Masters 1000 tournaments of the season. On Thursday night, the 21-year-old from Pusterer (ATP 11) defeated the Finn Emil Ruusuvuori (ATP 54) in the Miami quarter-finals 6: 3, 6: 1 and did not miss a two-hour rain break bring to the concept.

So on Friday, Sinner is fighting for the second Masters final of his career. South Tyrol’s athlete of the year was in the same situation two weeks ago in the Californian desert: at that time, however, Carlos Alcaraz shattered his dream of the final. The reunion could come sooner than expected: The Spanish world number one will play his quarter-final match against Taylor Fritz on Thursday night.

Sinner is still without losing a sentence

Interesting detail: two years ago, Sinner reached his first and so far only Masters 1000 final in Miami. At that time he had to admit defeat to his good friend Hubert Hurkacz. And this year, too, it is clear that Sinner feels right at home in the popular holiday resort. In none of his four games so far has he been on the pitch longer than 87 minutes (net playing time) and he has not yet lost a set.

War ohne Chance: Emil Ruusuvuori. © APA / CLIVE BRUNSKILL

After his gala on Tuesday against the seventh in the world rankings Andrey Rublev, the Finn Ruusuvuori was not a stumbling block either. Although Sinner didn’t show the brilliance he did against Rublev, thanks to his remarkable concreteness he didn’t give his opponent a chance. This is also an impressive quality feature.

Just 74 minutes

After a short hoppala at the beginning (Sinner had to fend off a break chance in the fourth game), the Pusterer took the service from his opponent in the following game, pulled away and after a little more than half an hour converted the set ball with another break. In the second period, Sinner got the break before the weather spoiled the game. The match had to be interrupted for two hours due to rain. When the players returned to the field, Sinner made victory clear in no time at all.

By the way: The match lasted a total of 3.25 hours, but the net playing time was only 74 minutes – another indication of how strong Jannik Sinner is at the moment. The semifinals can come!