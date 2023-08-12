Home » Even without Balogun, Reims has more strings to its bow
Even without Balogun, Reims has more strings to its bow

Even without Balogun, Reims has more strings to its bow

How to ensure the succession of a striker weighing 21 goals in L1, the total of Folarin Balogun (then loaned by Arsenal without option to buy) last season, while clearly improving his offensive sector? Reims responded with force by investing more than €35m in this sector, in six promising and coveted elements: the Dane Mohamed Daramy (21 years old, Ajax Amsterdam, €16m, club record), the Japanese Keito Nakamura (23 years old , Linz, AUT, €10m), Franco-Moroccan Amine Salama (23, Angers, €4m), Ivorian Oumar Diakité (19, RB Salzburg, €2.5m), German Reda Khadra (22, Brighton, €2m) and Gambian Adama Bojang (19, Steve Biko FC, €1m).

“We knew we couldn’t replace Folarin with just one player, explains Will Still. In addition, our opponents knew that the majority of the danger came from the right side with the percussion of Junya Ito, breakthroughs in the axis of Marshall Munetsi and the presence in the surface of “Balo”. It allowed us to take a lot of points, but our game had become too stereotyped and we were limited in the choices. »

It will be important that in the position of center forward, that of the American international who has returned to the Gunners, Diakité confirms his form from the preparation matches (a loss, then five successes), where he scored five of the thirteen goals from Reims in six games. “It’s essential for confidence and we do everything to make everyone feel comfortable,” says the Champagne coach.

4-2-3-1 preferred, 4-3-3 optional

He is therefore delighted to now have “more variety and creativity with many different profiles, bringing quality and competition”. This should allow him to energize and balance the offensive threat of his preferential system, the 4-2-3-1, in particular thanks to the presence on the left of Nakamura (integrated Thursday and who could come into play in Marseille) and soon from Daramy, arrived on Friday. But also to have more latitude to evolve in 4-3-3, especially when the midfielder Teddy Teuma (29 years old, from Union Saint-Gilloise for 4.6 M€) will be ready.

Knowing that the offensive squad has been relieved of Alexis Flips (sold to Anderlecht for 4.5 M€), drop points being sought for Mitchell Van Bergen (23 years old, under contract until 2025) and Arber Zeneli ( 28 years old, 2025) – that of Kaj Sierhuis (Fortuna Sittard) having been found -, Still specifies: “It will necessarily take time to find the automatic mechanisms. But we have everything to be the team we want, offensive, proactive with verticality and efficiency. OM have been warned.

