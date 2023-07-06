Even without the injury, it would have been difficult to win, Muchová said after being eliminated at Wimbledon

“I don’t know the extent of the injury yet, but something is wrong with my hip. I hope it’s nothing serious. Although it affected the match, it would have been difficult to win even without it. However, after the fall I was no longer at 100 percent. There is disappointment,” Muchová said.

She fell in the decisive third set at 0:2 and 15:30. She slipped while trying to return the ball to the opponent’s side. She had to take a break for treatment. “After that, my right leg became stiff. The bandage was very tight and it seemed to me that I couldn’t move at all. My back also hurt,” said the seeded 16th player.

She didn’t think about the complications associated with any other duels. “No. It was a difficult match and I couldn’t even know if I would advance. We played for a long time. It was already over two hours when I fell. You were already more tired and getting into extreme positions. That happens on grass.” added the twenty-six-year-old native of Olomouc.

She called Niemeier, three years younger, who is defending last year’s quarter-final at Wimbledon, as an unpleasant opponent even before the match. Her predictions were confirmed. “She played very solidly and deserves credit. I had chances in all the sets, but I just couldn’t do it. I didn’t help myself with my serve, and when I had the opportunity to turn the game around, I didn’t play my best,” assessed Muchová.

It also did not help the coach Emil Miške’s protégé that she was recovering from scars after Roland Garros and has not played a single competitive match on grass so far. The postponement of her 1st round match by two days due to bad weather and a changed schedule was also unpleasant. “This has never happened to me. It’s strange to start the first round of a Grand Slam on the fourth day. In the past days we waited from morning to evening and always canceled it until six in the evening. I mainly wanted to play. But it is the way it is, ” said the Czech tennis player.

Photo: Alberto Pezzali, ČTK/AP

Karolína Muchová in the second round of Wimbledon.

In the 1st round of Wimbledon, Muchová was eliminated for the second time in a row and made no secret that she wanted more after her success at Roland Garros. “It’s definitely disappointing,” said the player, who considers grass a favorite surface. “I had a similar experience here last year and I didn’t win on the grass any Friday. So maybe in a year I’ll try again,” she smiled.

He now plans to take a break and then focus on a string of American tournaments on concrete surfaces. “I’ll definitely take some time off and at least put the rackets away for a few days. I’ll reset a bit. And then we’ll prepare for Montreal, Cincinnati and New York,” Muchová said.

