Evenepoel vince la Liegi-Bastogne- Liegi- breaking latest news

Of Marco Bonarrigo

World champion Remco Evenepoel won the race for the second consecutive year. According to Pidckock, third place for the Colombian buitragothe Irish Healy quarto



Once a champion has fallen (and injured), another one always remains. With Pogacar out of action after 84 kilometers (scaphoid fracture, immediately operated on in the Ghent hospital), his great adversary Remco Evenepoel he won the 109th Liège-Bastogne-Liège for the second time with almost embarrassing ease, with a single extension on the famous côte de la Redoute, 35 kilometers from the finish. For a few minutes Tom Pidckock resisted his wheel (the Olympic mountain bike champion was second at the finish line), then the Belgian prodigy of the Soudal-Quick Step went off all alone and took home the doyen of the classics monument for the second time in a row, wearing the world champion’s jersey.

In third place the Colombian buitragofourth the Irish Healy. Thirteenth and best blue Giulio Ciccone, good on the Redoute and a little low on energy in the final. Excellent second place (in the sprint) of Elisa Longo Borghini in the women’s race with the Piedmontese beaten only by the Dutch phenomenon Demi Vollering who this year won all the races she participated in except Flanders where she finished in second place.