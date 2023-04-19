Eventually the Olympic skating competitions will take place in Milan

Loading player

After a confrontation that lasted three months, the Milan-Cortina foundation He has decided that the speed skating competitions of the 2026 Winter Olympics will be held in Milan, at the fairgrounds in the north-western area of ​​the city, between the municipalities of Rho and Pero. The confirmation came Tuesday at the end of the foundation’s board of directors. Initially the races were scheduled in Baselga di Piné, a municipality in the Alta Valsugana, in the province of Trento. The excessively high costs relating to the redevelopment of the Trentino facility had convinced the foundation and the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) to move the competitions.

However, the assignment to Milan was not obvious: in fact, in recent weeks there have been concrete attempts to move the competitions to Turin in a facility called the Oval, a building built for the 2006 Winter Olympics. The choice of Milan has caused controversy on the part of some Piedmontese politicians who also counted on the support of the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, a supporter of the Turin hypothesis.

The main problem with the track at Baselga di Piné was cost. The organization had planned to spend 75 million euros for modernization and roofing works, a figure considered out of reach by the IOC, the International Olympic Committee, which several times in recent years had urged the organizers to carry out sustainable projects from the point of view economic, social and environmental.

The costs for the construction of a temporary runway in the pavilions of the Milan fair will be 1.5 million euros, to which must be added another 20 million euros of rent compensated with the marketing rights recognized to the foundation: in this way the The rent will be covered by private sponsors.

According to the initial project hypotheses, pavilions 13 and 15 of the fair will be unified into a single space measuring 35,000 square metres. Here the 400-metre long track, a 6,500-seat grandstand, a long training track and changing rooms will be built. An air conditioning system will then be installed to respect the level of humidity (between 30 and 40%) and temperature prescribed by the international skating federation. The so-called media center, i.e. structures dedicated to journalists, will be built in pavilion number 24. It will all be disassembled and therefore temporary: at the end of the Olympics, the fair will once again have its spaces. The energy requirement should be ensured by a photovoltaic system.

– Read also: Work has begun on the contested bobsleigh track in Cortina

According to the foundation, how it is read in the note released yesterday at the end of the board meeting, the Milanese proposal has several advantages including the fact that the other ice competitions will also be held in Milan (hockey, short track and figure skating, while curling will be in Cortina) and lower costs than in Turin. In an interview with Only 24 Hours the managing director of the foundation, Andrea Varnier, explained that the redevelopment of the Turin Oval would have cost 9 million euros. Furthermore, he would have foreseen considerable expenses for the construction of a new Olympic village, transport and facilities for journalists. The operating costs would have been 6 million euros to be borne by the foundation. However, Turin had ensured that the expenses would be covered with European and regional funds, and with a contribution from banking foundations and the Chamber of Commerce to find 588 places needed to host the athletes.

«Let’s see if we can also include a piece of Piedmont», He said Matteo Salvini in mid-March, fueling the hopes of many Turin politicians, who are now criticizing the choice made by the Milan-Cortina foundation. “It is an incomprehensible decision dictated more by politics than by technical reasons,” said the regional councilor for sport, Fabrizio Ricca. «Milan chose to exclude Turin for fear of being overshadowed both by our ability to organize and by our ability to carry forward an Olympic spirit that had been envied by all. We’ll talk about it again in six months, when they realize they haven’t started the works in time».