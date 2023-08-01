Home » Ever the golfer, Woods will be the host of the PGA Tour-led games
Ever the golfer, Woods will be the host of the PGA Tour-led games

by admin
It is an honor to represent the game on the PGA Tour, Woods said in a statement on the website. For the tour, this is a critical match and the players will do their best to ensure that the changes that will be made are in the best interest of everyone on the tour – including fans, sponsors and the game, added the 15th major tournament.

Seventy-year-old Woods will be one of six so-called golf editors in the lead, along with Rory McIlroy from Northern Ireland. These players will have a say in the approval of the agreement with the public investment fund from Saudi Arabia, which only finances the LIV series.

The PGA Tour’s Jay Monahan announced the plan for the unification of the two sri in June. The information sparked criticism from six games, including those that remained on the PGA Tour and did not move to LIV, which lured the game with astronomical stakes.

