Home » Evergrande Football Club Sets Ambitious Goals: Relegation This Year and Surpassing Expectations Next Year
Sports

Evergrande Football Club Sets Ambitious Goals: Relegation This Year and Surpassing Expectations Next Year

by admin

Evergrande Football Club Sets Ambitious Goals Under Xu Jiayin’s Leadership

Guangzhou, July 4 – Xu Jiayin, the owner of Evergrande Football Club, recently hosted a management meeting to outline the club’s objectives for this year and beyond. The meeting also discussed the principles guiding summer signings and player transfers.

The primary goal set by Evergrande Football Club is to avoid relegation this year and aim to surpass their performance in the following year. This ambitious target demonstrates the club’s commitment to continuous improvement and success.

In terms of summer signings, the club has established a clear principle that players must come from the Evergrande Football School and their age should not exceed 23 years old. This approach reflects the club’s emphasis on nurturing young talent and developing a strong foundation for future success.

Regarding player transfers, a new policy has been established, stating that from this year onwards, the core players must have at least three more years in their contracts before they can be transferred. This policy aims to ensure stability within the team and minimize disruptions to the overall structure.

During the meeting, Xu Jiayin emphasized the importance of carrying forward the spirit of the “new Guangzhou team.” He urged all club members to embrace the values of teamwork, tenacity, and the cultivation of young talents. Xu Jiayin also highlighted the significance of the Evergrande Football School, which serves as a crucial step in the talent development pipeline leading to the Guangzhou team.

By adhering to the “one-stop” talent development approach, the club aims to contribute to the growth and revitalization of Chinese football. The emphasis on youth development, coupled with ambitious goals, demonstrates Evergrande Football Club’s determination to establish themselves as a leading force in football both domestically and internationally.

See also  Panziera flop: final farewell "I lacked energy"

As the season progresses, football enthusiasts and fans eagerly await the implementation of these strategies and the club’s progress towards achieving their set objectives.

You may also like

EuroLeague Basketball, the decisions of the General Assembly

the great premiere of Varvara Gracheva in Grand...

Lecce, D’Aversa introduces himself: ‘Serious company. Raven a...

A tragic accident marked the enduro world championship...

Former Mexican Coach Reveals Players’ Confessions about National...

Bruno Cerella, a Serie A athlete between sport,...

Wimbledon: Interruption at Thiem – Tsitsipas

361° Hangzhou Hubin Asian Games Flagship Store Opens,...

NEXT DAYS, from strong THUNDERSTORMS to an AFRICAN...

Austria and Iceland received wild cards on ampiont...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy