Evergrande Football Club Sets Ambitious Goals: Relegation This Year and Surpassing Expectations Next Year

Evergrande Football Club Sets Ambitious Goals Under Xu Jiayin’s Leadership

Guangzhou, July 4 – Xu Jiayin, the owner of Evergrande Football Club, recently hosted a management meeting to outline the club’s objectives for this year and beyond. The meeting also discussed the principles guiding summer signings and player transfers.

The primary goal set by Evergrande Football Club is to avoid relegation this year and aim to surpass their performance in the following year. This ambitious target demonstrates the club’s commitment to continuous improvement and success.

In terms of summer signings, the club has established a clear principle that players must come from the Evergrande Football School and their age should not exceed 23 years old. This approach reflects the club’s emphasis on nurturing young talent and developing a strong foundation for future success.

Regarding player transfers, a new policy has been established, stating that from this year onwards, the core players must have at least three more years in their contracts before they can be transferred. This policy aims to ensure stability within the team and minimize disruptions to the overall structure.

During the meeting, Xu Jiayin emphasized the importance of carrying forward the spirit of the “new Guangzhou team.” He urged all club members to embrace the values of teamwork, tenacity, and the cultivation of young talents. Xu Jiayin also highlighted the significance of the Evergrande Football School, which serves as a crucial step in the talent development pipeline leading to the Guangzhou team.

By adhering to the “one-stop” talent development approach, the club aims to contribute to the growth and revitalization of Chinese football. The emphasis on youth development, coupled with ambitious goals, demonstrates Evergrande Football Club’s determination to establish themselves as a leading force in football both domestically and internationally.

As the season progresses, football enthusiasts and fans eagerly await the implementation of these strategies and the club’s progress towards achieving their set objectives.

