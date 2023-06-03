EVERGREEN EDUCATIONAL FARM TROPHY | Sportdimontagna.com

350 participants between race and non-competitive walk. The sunny day enticed many families to go up to the Morbegnese hamlet of Arzo for a nice walk along the paths on the Orobic slope. The race, with a single start on the 7.6 km track with a positive difference in height of 450 meters, touched the towns of Fai, Pitalone and Valle, to then end in the extremely panoramic location of the Evergreen Educational Farm, the main sponsor of the event.

After the start, the talented Giovanni Zugnoni (Santi) immediately set the pace, leading the expert Fabio Ruga (La Recastello Radici Group) in his slipstream. At the GPM al Pitalone, at an altitude of 980 meters above sea level, Ruga, Marcello Scarinzi (Pol. Albosaggia) and Francesco Della Torre (La Recastello Radici Group) take the hill in order. Then the Larian goes at his own pace and digs a good gap on his direct pursuers. At the finish line Ruga appears alone and scores the new race record with a time of 34’12” (59” better than last year’s winner Diego Rossi).

Silver medal for the skialp champion Marcello Scarinzi in 35’49”, third place for the captain of the red devils Marco Leoni (36’02”) and top five completed by Giovanni Zugnoni (36’25”) and Francesco Bergamaschi ( Team Valtellina37’02”).

The women’s race has a good challenge between Sveva Della Pedrina (Valchiavenna) and Elisa Compagnoni (Atl. Alta Alta Valtellina). Della Pedrina prevails, already winner of the Gran Prix delle Valli 2022, who has declared her determination to conquer it again this year, a feat certainly within her reach given that she already has 2nd place in the carnet at the 4 Passi Trail Version and the victory in Arzo . For Sveva also the new race record with a time of 43’13”, improving by almost 1 minute the 44”10” of Nives Carobbio.

Behind him an excellent Elisa Compagnoni in 43’30” (she too under last year’s best time) who leaves Cinzia Cucchi (Castelraider) 2 minutes away. Top five completed by junior Michela Gritti (Atl. Lecco46’01’) and Sara Asparini (Morbegno46’25”). At club level, the 8th Evergreen Educational Farm Trophy goes to Morbegno, on the podium with Talamona and Team Valtellina. Next stage of the Gran Prix delle Valli di Sondrio on July 1st in Colorina with “Run through the woods”, while the CSI Lombardy Mountain Running Championship continues with the second round of Pagnona on August 6th.

CLICK HERE for the rankings!!