Cristian Stellini was in caretaker charge for Tottenham’s first game since Antonio Conte’s departure in March

Tottenham have to do “much better” to control games after conceding a late equaliser at Everton, says interim manager Cristian Stellini.

Spurs went 1-0 up through Harry Kane’s penalty 10 minutes after Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure had been sent off.

But they failed to win following Michael Keane’s stunning equaliser in the 90th minute, which came after Spurs substitute Lucas Moura’s dismissal.

Stellini said the team’s personality is something “we have to improve”.

The Italian was taking charge of Tottenham’s first match since manager Antonio Conte left the club by mutual contest last month.

Kane struck home a penalty on 68 minutes, shortly after the England captain was pushed in the face by Doucoure, but the visitors were unable to hang on.

They struggled to create clear-cut chances for much of the game, allowing Keane to salvage a point at the other end of the pitch minutes after Moura’s red card for a poor challenge on the Everton defender.

“We didn’t lead the game with the ball after the red card,” said Stellini. “We had the chance to control the game better than we did and you have to do it with the ball, You have one extra player, you have to move the ball side by side but sometimes we were rushing.

“We were frantic and we have to improve in this aspect. It is a long process, we don’t change in one night.

“We played a good match, started the game well in the first half but against this type of team they are very direct and you have to be strong. With the ball you have to find the right solution.

“We arrived well around the box but after this you have to find a way to score. The approach and plan was good, but at 1-0 up and with an extra player, you have to be more lucid with the ball.”

Stellini ‘confident’ of top-four finish

Spurs have suffered an inconsistent season and will end another campaign without any silverware and another managerial change following Conte’s exit.

A point was enough to take them into the Premier League’s top four on goal difference, but they have played two games more than Manchester United in fifth.

The Londoners clinched fourth place last season after a run of one defeat in 11 games at the end of the campaign.

Asked if they can finish in a Champions League place again this time, Stellini told BBC Sport: “We are confident because we have a big squad with good players.

“Now we have a week to prepare for the next match. We are confident, absolutely.”