And if the right solution for the Everton bench was Ancelotti? No, not Carlo, who led the Toffees until 2021, then saying goodbye as the only coach not sacked of the 7 of the Farhad Moshiri era to go to Real Madrid. The Ancelotti that the English tabloids are talking about in the last few hours as Frank Lampard’s successor is Davide, Carlo’s 33-year-old son. One who has never been a head coach in his career, but who has been following his father for years on his tour of Europe on the benches, rising in the ranking of assistants up to the role of number 2, the one he currently has at Real.

Loco — Ancelotti would be an outsider for the bench. Everton thought of him because he has already worked for the Toffees in dad’s staff and because he evidently left a good memory in the year and a half spent at Goodison Park, directing training with Duncan Ferguson under the watchful eye of Carlo . The number 1 option for Everton remains Marcelo Bielsa, the name that has been circulating since the first hours of Lampard’s dismissal. El Loco landed at London’s Heathrow Airport on a flight from Brazil to meet with Everton management. There would be many doubts, both the idea of ​​taking on a team that so desperately needs results, given that the Toffees share the bottom of the Premier League table with Southampton with just 15 points from 20 games, and because the players suited to Bielsa’s style, a system that there would be no time to learn, both due to the compressed calendar and the more than desperate situation of the club. El Loco is the first name on the list, the one advocated by the owner Moshiri who would like a coach of international weight and stature, also to please the fans in the midst of a revolt against the management and ownership, considered by the fans to be the reason for the disaster of this season and the chaos of recent years. See also The Premier League's "championship", "fourth" and "relegation" enter the sprint stage | Manchester City | Liverpool | Arsenal

Alternative — If Bielsa doesn’t, the first alternative is Sean Dyche, a 51-year-old former Watford and Burnley coach, who led from September 2012 to April 2022, when he was replaced by Vincent Kompany. Dyche would also be in London to speak with the Everton management, and according to the bookmakers he would now be the favorite to take the bench. Ancelotti’s prices would be on the rise, but Everton would turn to him only in the event of failure with the other two. Should he end up saying yes, Davide would become the third Italian coach in the 2022-23 Premier League after Antonio Conte and Roberto De Zerbi, with a mission in his hands that is becoming almost impossible.

