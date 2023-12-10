Home » Everton – Chelsea, live: Premier League today, live – AS USA Latino
Sports

Everton – Chelsea, live: Premier League today, live – AS USA Latino

by admin
Everton – Chelsea, live: Premier League today, live – AS USA Latino

Everton shocked the Premier League as they came out victorious against Chelsea in a thrilling match. The match, which took place on December 10th, saw Moisés Caicedo in action for Chelsea. The match was streamed live on various platforms, allowing fans to witness the action as it unfolded.

Chelsea, who has been facing a crisis under manager Mauricio Pochettino, was unable to find their footing in the game, leading to their defeat. Despite their talented squad, Chelsea’s struggles seem to have no end in sight.

The result comes as a surprise to many, as Everton’s victory drowned out the crisis facing Pochettino’s Chelsea. It was a display of Everton’s strength and determination in the Premier League.

The match certainly kept fans on the edge of their seats, and it will be interesting to see how both teams bounce back from this result. Stay tuned for more updates on the Premier League action.

See also  Milan and Inter: the financial statements of the clubs and those of the fans

You may also like

The list is a bad sign for Guadalajara

The Football Association surprises with the appointment of...

Athletics, four-year disqualification for Abdelwahed for doping

Yannick Noah named captain of the French wheelchair...

the coaches candidates to replace him

Football: Ranieri, ‘Napoli are finding themselves with Mazzarri’...

The return of the long-standing support of Slavia?...

“Luis García connects grand slam and Giants connect...

The Spanish press sees Antwerp’s stunt victory as...

Nick Kyrgios: Australian says he does not want...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy