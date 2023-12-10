Everton shocked the Premier League as they came out victorious against Chelsea in a thrilling match. The match, which took place on December 10th, saw Moisés Caicedo in action for Chelsea. The match was streamed live on various platforms, allowing fans to witness the action as it unfolded.

Chelsea, who has been facing a crisis under manager Mauricio Pochettino, was unable to find their footing in the game, leading to their defeat. Despite their talented squad, Chelsea’s struggles seem to have no end in sight.

The result comes as a surprise to many, as Everton’s victory drowned out the crisis facing Pochettino’s Chelsea. It was a display of Everton’s strength and determination in the Premier League.

The match certainly kept fans on the edge of their seats, and it will be interesting to see how both teams bounce back from this result. Stay tuned for more updates on the Premier League action.

