Dele Alli has only made 13 appearances for Besiktas, three of them off the bench

Dele Alli is to return to Everton this weekend for a review of an injury picked up on loan at Besiktas.

The 26-year-old joined the Turkish side on a season-long deal last summer but has failed to recapture his best form.

The former England midfielder has not played for Besiktas since 26 February and has scored only two goals in 13 games this season.

In January, Besiktas were exploring ways of cancelling Alli’s loan deal at the club.

Capped 37 times by England, Alli only joined Everton from Tottenham in January 2022 and has reportedly been banished from the Besiktas first team by manager Senol Gunes, who is unhappy with the player’s application.

“Dele Alli has had a good career, but he doesn’t deserve to play at the moment,” Gunes said in January.

Alli will he assessed by the Toffees’ medical staff but it is unknown what the injury is or how long he will remain in the UK for.