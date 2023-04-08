Home Sports Everton: Dele Alli to return to UK to review injury picked up while on Beskitas loan
Sports

Everton: Dele Alli to return to UK to review injury picked up while on Beskitas loan

by admin
Everton: Dele Alli to return to UK to review injury picked up while on Beskitas loan
Dele Alli has only made 13 appearances for Besiktas, three of them off the bench

Dele Alli is to return to Everton this weekend for a review of an injury picked up on loan at Besiktas.

The 26-year-old joined the Turkish side on a season-long deal last summer but has failed to recapture his best form.

The former England midfielder has not played for Besiktas since 26 February and has scored only two goals in 13 games this season.

In January, Besiktas were exploring ways of cancelling Alli’s loan deal at the club.

Capped 37 times by England, Alli only joined Everton from Tottenham in January 2022 and has reportedly been banished from the Besiktas first team by manager Senol Gunes, who is unhappy with the player’s application.

“Dele Alli has had a good career, but he doesn’t deserve to play at the moment,” Gunes said in January.

Alli will he assessed by the Toffees’ medical staff but it is unknown what the injury is or how long he will remain in the UK for.

How to follow Everton on the BBC bannerEverton banner footer

See also  Jimmy White's 60-year-old reaches the British Championships - Sports - CGTN

You may also like

After 12 years, Otrokovic floorball players were relegated...

Heineken Champions Cup: Leinster 55-24 Leicester Tigers –...

2nd league: comeback victory of St. Pölten against...

UConn’s Jordan Hawkins declares for NBA Draft

Does Leão change his mind? Chelsea robbing Conte?...

Foret again won the April Grand Prix, this...

The UEFA Football Board is born: from Mourinho...

Blitztor paves way to WSG rescue

Scattered considerations after Milan-Empoli (0-0)

Benzema made 3 shots and 1 pass, Real...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy