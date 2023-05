In the 35th round of the English league, Everton’s footballers surprisingly outclassed Brighton 5:1 on their field and moved from penultimate to 17th place, which is the last to be saved. Leicester, on the other hand, fell into the relegation zone after a 3:5 defeat at the Fulham stadium. Newcomer Nottingham improved, beating the last Southampton 4:3 and is in sixteenth place.

