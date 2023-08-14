“Every suicide in prison is my personal defeat but I don’t have a magic wand”

Ansa

After that, within a few days, they signed up several suicides in prisonintervenes on the situation of Italian penitentiaries Charles Nordio. “My first thought goes to the memory of those who made the dramatic decision to take their own lives – the Minister of Justice said in a video message -. It is not only a national but a worldwide custom. It is a tragedy that we must do everything to reduce if not eliminate it. Every suicide is a defeat for the statefor justice and my personal”.

Too often prison is forgotten “Prison is too often forgotten, especially in this period when people are on vacation,” said the minister. “I strongly wanted to get my message to you, because inside prisons live – and work – even on August 15th, a piece of our Republic, there are servants of the State – to whom we must be grateful – and there are people deprived of their freedom , who are, in those prisons, expiating their sentence and restarting that path of reintegration into society, as the Constitution requires”, he added.

“Prisons top priority but there are no magic wands” “The recently issued circular to increase psychological assistance to prisoners who are in particularly difficult conditions is part of a broader desire to be close to prisoners – the minister said -. The state must guarantee the certainty of punishment but we must not forget that the penalty must have a re-educational meaning not only because the Constitution imposes it but because ethics impose it on us. There are no immediate and easy solutions, magic wands. But we are working with the highest priority to reduce the inconvenience”.

“More telephone conversations of prisoners with relatives” Nordio announced its intention to propose “the extension of telephone interviews for prisoners in contacts with family members”, specifying that “the increase in telephone calls will exclude prisoners in prison for the “most dangerous” crimes”.



Already hired 2,800 police officers and 57 executives “We have hired 57 new prison advisers who will take up their duties at the end of the year and 2800 members of the prison police who will fill the inefficiencies of the workforce, we count as far as possible to hire more. Our attention goes above all to psychological assistants because the condition of discomfort of those in prison need not only control but help for a recovery not only spiritual but also physical that can be prodromal to reintegration into society”, continued the minister.

