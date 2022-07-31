2 national-level youth training centers, 11 municipal-level youth training centers, 25 reserve talent bases and 15 youth clubs; 207 football schools, 66 football special kindergartens, and 1 national youth campus football “Gypsophila” Training camp… These are the bright data handed over by the development of youth football in Xi’an. Now more and more children go to the green field, they support the bright future of football in Xi’an.

The role of the youth training center is highlighted

“Run, get out the ball quickly, move more, stick to him with your body…” Every summer vacation, on the courts of the major youth training centers in Xi’an, the coaches directing the players to compete are always one after another, and the children enjoy themselves on the court. While running, the parents stood on the sidelines as spectators, which almost became a beautiful landscape of Xi’an Luyinchang. The youth training center plays a prominent role. According to the latest statistics, there are at least 10,000 youths participating in professional football training in Xi’an every year. They have more solid basic skills and stronger comprehensive abilities. The main force of the competition.

As a model for district-level football associations to develop youth football, the High-tech Zone Football Association established a youth training center at the very beginning of its establishment, and also established grade-level football teams and school football teams in various schools. Build ten youth football reserve talent echelons for the age group from 2007 to 2016. Statistics show that in recent years, the High-tech Zone Football Association has organized more than 50,000 youths to participate in football training.

In order to better communicate with the national teams, the High-tech Zone Football Association will also launch the Qinhan Cup Youth Football Elite Invitational Tournament in 2021. At that time, 48 high-level teams from all over the country will be invited to compete on the same field, and a total of more than 100 exciting games will be played. There are more than 1,000 coaches, and they also show the style of Xi’an football teenagers through the competition. High-tech Yilian youth training coach Liu Shuai said: “Our children also form teams to participate in the Provincial Games. The Football Association is very supportive for us. We are equipped with goalkeeper coaches and assistant coaches. There are a total of three coaches and more than a dozen children. Everyone is full of energy. Very high, all want to win the championship and win glory for our Xi’an football.”

Laying a solid foundation for campus football

Football starts from children, and youth training institutions focus on professional cards. Because schools have venues, funds, and personnel, they also play an important role in creating a strong football atmosphere and consolidating the foundation for youth football development. It is understood that in early June this year, Xi’an High-tech Eighth Primary School held the “Principal’s Cup” campus football league. 18 teams played 40 games in three weeks. The children enjoyed happy football to the fullest. The campus football culture was deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. Approved to become the football reserve talent base in Xi’an. Afang Road No. 1 School has made remarkable achievements in promoting the development of women’s football. Coach Qin Xinqin revealed, “We have sent at least 50 players to professional teams, provincial and municipal teams for more than ten years, and our players also participated in the Shaanxi National Games!”

The development of youth football in Lianhu District is also quite distinctive. In June 2017, Lianhu District was rated as “National Youth Campus Football Pilot Area” by the Ministry of Education. At present, a total of 38 “National Youth Campus Football Schools”, 6 “National Football Characteristic Kindergartens”, and 1 “National Football Characteristic Demonstration Kindergarten” have been established in the whole system, and 3 municipal-level campus football high-level training bases have been established. In addition, Lianhu District has also been shortlisted for the 2021 National Youth Campus Football “Gypsophila” training camp list.

Ma Guoqiang, deputy director of the Culture, Tourism and Sports Bureau of Lianhu District, told reporters: “We attach great importance to youth training. In primary schools, clubs, social organizations and the Football Association are all involved to explore the law of student development and carry out youth training based on the school’s actual situation; for junior high schools, the Football Association organizes and cooperates with school clubs. Add football lessons, No. 31 Middle School, No. 25 Middle School, and Daxing New District Junior High School. Each class has one football lesson per week. After-school service every afternoon also provides football training to broaden the channels for students with special skills in football. High school and vocational high school combine the learning situation of students , actively explore the football skills of students, guide students to study in higher sports colleges, and continue the life of football; on the other hand, we also actively hold the National Youth Football Invitational Tournament, Xi’an Youth Football Invitational Tournament and other events at all levels to provide children with practical training opportunities. Chance.”

Text/Wang Ruitu, Omnimedia Reporter of Xi’an Newspaper Industry/Reporter Wang Jian