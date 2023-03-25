Talent everywhere, Ducati in front of. Looking at the starting grid of the MotoGP 2023 not even a mid-level driver can be found. All strong, some very strong: the beauty of is hidden under the overalls and helmets 24 world titlescon 13 pilots out of 22 who have been called “world champion” at least once in their career. It’s the charm of MotoGpthe distinctive trait that still marks the distance with the Formula 1: everyone starts to win, everyone has the chance capacity. With danger on the horizon, which it is tremendously similar to the one that destroys the competition in F1: if many drivers leave equalthe moto who drive does more and more the difference. One in particular, the Red of Borgo Panigale: Ducati dominated pre-season testing and is counting on a battery of quattro team. Eight pilots who could potentially militarize the former ten positions of the starting grid. here is the paradox of the current MotoGp: a competition between champions that risks turning into a kind of single-brand championship. From the first race in Portugal at the last grand prix a Valenciathe 2023 season that is ready to begin will tell which dish the needle of the balance leans towards.

The first answers will arrive precisely on Sunday 26 March from portimaowhere however the tests have already said that Francis Bagnaia he is the driver to beat. Just about ten days ago, the world champion signed the track recorddemolishing the previous one. From Fabio Quartararo a Joan Mir e Marc Marquezthose who have won the world championship in recent years unanimously indicate Bagnaia as the driver to beat. Because he rides the bike faster, because he’s the one who rides it better. “There will be many opponents”, replies the Piedmontese. On paper he is right: first of all there is theAprilia which continues its growth with Espargaro e Vinales. There is precisely Quartararo who hopes for one Yamaha more competitive already in qualifying. There is the Honda who lines up two aces like Marquez and Mir but needs to find a winning technical project after being the only manufacturer not to win a single race in 2022. Even the Ktm can count from this season on the unpredictability of Jack Miller.

However, Bagnaia could find his real opponents inside casa: the first is the colleague with whom he will share the box, Aeneas Bastianini. But also Jorge Martin look for season of consecration with the Pramac, after “losing” his place as second Ducati rider to Bastianini. Right now the Desmosedici has the best package and can monopolize the first places because behind these three names are the veteran Zarco, Bezzecchi e Marini share team VR46ma pure Alex Marquez e Di Giannantonio of the Gresini stable. In short, the Italy of engines is rejoicing because it sports the two best bikes, Ducati and Aprilia, but also a host of riders capable of fighting for podiums and victories. MotoGP in general a little lessbecause a Ducati monopoly risks becoming boring and creating situations embarassinglike at the end of last season when a non-aggression pact he avoided risks for Bagnaia who was playing for the world championship (won in any case with merit).

To reshuffle the cards there will certainly be the unknown factor of sprint racewhich will add especially unpredictability to the weekend programme. On Saturday morning there will be qualifying with Q1 and Q2, again lasting 15 minutes: the grid will be valid for both races. In the afternoon, after the Moto3 and Moto2 qualifying sessions, here is the mini–we are which however guarantees real points: 12 to the first9 to the second, 7 to the third and then to climb up to nono. The sprint race will last half of a normal race: in the case of the Portimao circuit, they run 12 giri.

But once again the pilots will have to guarantee the show. Because the overall value of the grid that presents itself at the start of the season can really be understood by looking at the alleged second lines. In Yamaha, for example, in addition to Quartararo there is Franco Morbidelli who was vice world champion just two seasons ago. Similar speech applies to Alex Rinswhich seemed about to explode and is now forced to restart from Honda Lcr in the company of Nakagami. In the Aprilia customer team it’s scary Miguel Oliveirawhile the only rookie at the go is Augusto Fernandezfresh Moto2 world champion in 2022 and in his first year riding the newborn rubbing, Ktm satellite team. In short, the riders are there and – crazy as they are – they will all aim at least for the podium, both in the sprint and in the grand prix. MotoGp though – especially after the farewell of Suzuki – has an obligation to seek new builders to repopulate the track with different motorcycles. And in this case the “boring” Formula 1 is to be taken as a model: with a lot of marketing and a new regulation it has managed to return to a world show, attracting the attention of historic brands who until recently snubbed her. The sprint race alone is not enough.