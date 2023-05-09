“Everyone to the stadium to save Serie D”

“We expect the city to lend a helping hand to its football team. On Sunday, at 3 pm, Ragusa will play Serie D at the Aldo Campo stadium in the Selvaggio district. We will need everyone’s support, we will need to cheer on these guys until the last minute because the goal is to reach a goal important”. It is the marketing director of Asd Ragusa football, Antonio Licitra, who supports him in view of the match scheduled between the Azzurri and Paternò. “We need – continues Licitra – a great show of pride not only on the part of our team but on the part of the whole city because great goals can only be achieved when we are all together. We play it in a one-off match. We can win or draw. But it is clear that it will be a match with a very high risk coefficient for both teams. We are coming out with 6×3 billboards and will invite all football schools to participate. We appeal to all Ragusans to be present at the stadium, to lend a hand to their team, to safeguard Serie D which becomes the heritage of an entire city. We will have to give our best, as only the Ragusans can do in these circumstances, to try to reach a goal that is coveted by all”.