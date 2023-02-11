Of Salvatore Riggio

The message on Instagram from AC Milan winger Rafael Leao, who asked to vote for rapper Lazza that a great AC Milan fan: Vote for him, he has code 9

On the last evening of the Sanremo Festival, the surprise message from Rafael Leao arrives at the Ariston Theater, who has asked to vote for a singer in the competition. A few seconds to ask your fans, the Rossoneri fans, for a favor: Milan fans, don’t forget: everyone to vote for my brother Lazza tonight! Code 9, said the Portuguese winger, who returned to the starting lineup on Friday 10 February against Turin, after two benches in a row against Sassuolo (29 January) and against Inter (5 February). Who is it about? Of Lazza, indeed. Currently third in the general classification behind the super favorite Marco Mengoni and Ultimo.

The surprise message from Rafael Leao confirms the importance of Sanremo, which is rooting for his friend Lazza. On the stage of the Ariston, Cenere sings, a sound halfway between pop and rap. And now there is great curiosity as to how many Milan fans will follow Rafael Leao's advice and vote for the Portuguese's friend. The Rossoneri full-back has a great passion, in addition to football and fashion. It's about the music. In fact, Rafael Leao is also a rapper, using the pseudonym Way 45. She has recorded numerous songs, many of which are available on the web. Clearly, for now, rap is a hobby and the main profession remains that of the footballer. But he remains involved, as this appeal demonstrates.