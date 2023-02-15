Home Sports Everything that will happen in today’s chapter, February 15
Everything that will happen in today’s chapter, February 15

Everything that will happen in today’s chapter, February 15

02/15/2023 at 10:32

CET


Tierra Amarga premieres a new chapter this afternoon on Antena 3

As usual, it will air at 5:45 p.m.

bitter land premieres a new chapter this afternoon on Antena 3. As usual, it is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 5:45 p.m., so we can enjoy a new chapter in the history of Çurkova, the Yamans and company.

this soap opera is in its fourth season and fewer and fewer chapters remain until its conclusion, it is estimated that this fiction will end at the end of February or March.

In today’s chapter Fikret finds the evidence necessary to accuse Abdülkadir of having murdered his uncle before the police. On the other hand, Betül sets a trap for Züleyha. Based on lies, he manages to get Demir’s widow to go to a place away from her, where he pretends to kill her with Çolak’s weapon.

Hours later, Züleyha tells Çolak what Betül was planning to do. Züleyha discovers that Hakan is helping Abdülkadir to elope and asks for a divorce: “You have lied to me again. I no longer want to be with you.”

