Everything that will happen in today’s chapter, July 5

The series has become the longest running on Spanish television

‘Love is forever’ is the continuation of ‘Love in troubled times’ Broadcast between 2005 and 2012 on Spanish Television. The sequel to the fiction began to be broadcast in 2013 on Antena 3. To this day, it has been possible to enjoy more than 2,600 chaptersbecoming the longest-running series on Spanish television.

Spectators can enjoy fiction Monday to Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Antenna 3. Last May it became known that there will be a twelfth seasonand that it could be the last one, closing the stage of the series.

‘Love is forever’ intends to portray the Spain of the 60s, with characters who want to see the world and live new experiences. During the chapters, you can see the changes in the country how the characters evolve as the days go by, and the experience of love and heartbreak.

In today’s chapter we will see how Andrea again seeks Vicente’s advice to go against Alberto and Benigna He returns to driving practices with catastrophic results. After receiving bad news about the announcement, Lorenzo lashes out at Visi.

Rocío faces the painful consequences of their decision, while Hugo and Úrsula prepare for the arrival of the baby. Guillermo wins over Gloria again, showing her her support. Maribel says goodbye to Ciriaco to go visit her little girl in Barcelona.