When you take a path and leave the asphalt you’re already trailrunning. Because it is one thing to run on the smooth and regular surface of roads or athletics tracks, and quite another to run on the uneven surface of dirt roads and paths, even in the mountains. Then, if desired, there are also competitions, from “verticals”, which are short-distance uphill races with a great difference in altitude, to actual trails, which when they exceed the canonical distance of the marathon become in fact ultra-trails. But competitions or not everything the world of off-road and mountain running is boomingand the reasons are simple and understandable: direct contact with nature and a more adventurous dimension of running.

Trailrunning: everything you need to get started

Obviously it is one thing to run on the street, on a flat course and in an urban or man-made environment, and another venturing on uneven grounds, with continuous gradients, and in a totally natural environment if not wild. Reason why, before even worrying about performance, distances and speeds, it is important to have the right equipment. Because there are many unpredictable variables when running in the mountains or away from urban centers and they must be foreseen. And the regulations of the various trailrunning competitions are a good handbook to know what it takes to start trailrunning.

1. Trail running shoes

If shoes are the only technical product necessary for those approaching running, they are even more so when it comes to approaching trailrunning. Dirt roads, sand, gravel, stones, roots, leaves, mud are the natural background on which you find yourself running in the mountains, even at modest altitudes. So you need shoes that have them good grip, usually with knobby soles and with compounds suitable for different weather conditions, good protection in the midsole to cushion the bumps, stable and contained to allow the foot to always remain supported even in the most precarious conditions, both uphill and downhill. And no, going for a run in the mountains with city running shoes is not a good idea and increases the risk of getting injured, both traumatic and from overload.

2. The clothing

Trailrunning clothing is a lot similar to running, at least as far as t-shirts and shorts are concerned. Trailrunners often prefer double-layer shorts, with the internal sprinter that has a dual function, containing the muscles and housing small pockets for storing gels or bars. But once this difference is made, it is always a matter of garments in technical fabric, breathable and quick drying, ergonomic and light, such as not to weigh down or tire the running dynamics. But you always have to take the weather into account, and a t-shirt and a pair of shorts aren’t enough, because at the first storm or the first sudden drop in temperature you could find yourself in an unpleasant situation. For this you need to bring something extra, and to carry it you need a backpack.

3. The trailrunner’s backpack

An essential addition to every trailrunner is the backpack, which some now replace with a rear technical pouch. In any case, these are backpacks of reduced volume, light and waterproof, with minimal and breathable shoulder straps, narrow so as not to get caught in branches or vegetation, with a double buckle on the chest and waist to keep it firmly in position and sometimes even a water bag for the supply of water necessary for hydration. But what to put inside the trailrunning backpack?

4. Trailrunning: what to always carry with you

To know what to always bring with you during a trail running workout is enough make up your mind about what could happen in the meantime.

Rain: Then you definitely need a waterproof racing jacket. Today there are very light and highly waterproof ones, which close in their own breast pocket and take up no more space than a fist.

Cold: a jacket of this kind alone is already able to help retain heat in the event of a drop in temperature, but also a technical baselayer, always light and breathable, could be a good “cover for Linus” to always have with you if you are forced to stop for a while and get sweaty: also in this case there are some that take up no more space than a fist and weigh very little.

Dark: it’s not so improbable, and for this reason it’s always good to have a headlamp in your rucksack (charged, or with charged batteries checked before going out). There are very small, very light ones with a great lighting capacity, and they cost a few tens of euros. A true “lifesaver” whose importance you realize when needed.

Fame: trailrunning makes it easy to get carried away by enthusiasm and cover even greater distances than you are used to. And then the altitude difference increases calorie consumption, which is why a “hunger crisis” is always lurking, more than it can be during a road race. A couple of energy bars, or rapidly absorbed gels, must always find a place inside the backpack, even at the cost of bringing them home without having consumed them. Ah, and among the principles of trailrunning there is that of leaving no trace of one’s passage, so always take paper or packs home with you.

Seven: see under hunger. For this reason, trailrunning backpacks always have a water bag of at least 1 liter to allow you to have a good supply of water without the inconvenience of a bottle.

5. Other things that might be useful to you on a mountain run

Sticks: even some of the greatest specialists in this discipline make use of it to overcome the more technical sections. They’re not essential, there are those who don’t use them, and if you’re just starting out and don’t tackle particularly technical sections, you might not need them. But if while running you realize that they could give you a big hand, buying a specific pair and always having them attached to your backpack can be a good idea.

Eyeglasses: protecting your eyes from the sun is valid in all conditions, at all latitudes and at all altitudes. But in the mountains it’s worth even more. A good pair of technical glasses can not only protect your eyes from harmful UV rays to your eyesight but also allow you a clearer vision in the transitions between sunny and shady areas, or in the presence of glare and in any situation in which to see better means safer running.

Bonnet: see under glasses. The sun in the mountains can beat down, and repairing the garment with a cap that in the meantime also cleanses the sweat can be an intelligent choice.

Clock with navigator: carrying a GPS navigator for hiking is a bit complicated if you are running on mountain trails, but if you want a little assistance to always choose the most suitable route (or you don’t want to run the risk of getting lost) there are also beautiful sports watches with the ability to load trail maps, be guided in navigation or set the return home. They cost a bit but are undoubtedly nice gadgets.

