everything you need to know about Milan-Inter

Rossoneri and Nerazzurri on the pitch for the semi-final first leg of the Champions League. Inzaghi: “Are we favourites? No, matches are all separate stories”. Pioli: “We know where we come from and where we want to go”

Not a derby, but the derby“. A few words are enough for Simone Inzaghi to explain the weight of the Milan derby which tonight (kick-off at 21) will see its first of two sensational evenings in theChampions League semi-final first leg. The Inter coach aims to become the third Nerazzurri coach to reach the last stage in the Champions Cup after Herrera and Mourinho. Meanwhile it’s official: Leao won’t play and won’t even be on the bench. Disappointment for the Rossoneri fans.

Inzaghi: “Inter favourites? No, matches are all separate stories”

There must be no fear, there must only be a lot of desire. Let’s hope that these two evenings can give us that final which in August could have been a dream but now we’re at 180′. The team arrives well in spirit, we will need to use a lot of head and heart. I have no doubts about the heart, we’ll have to be good at using it on the headwe know it’s a match played over 180 minutes”. The coach then also dismisses the underdogs, despite the good condition in which Inter arrive at the big match. “Inter favorite? The matches are all separate stories, especially the derbies. We are not hiding, we know the importance of this match and we want to make the best of it knowing that it would be a huge step that must be taken with great determination and aggressiveness“Inzaghi continued.

Pioli: “We know where we come from and where we want to go”

It’s the most difficult derby, because it’s a Champions League semi-final. But it’s also wonderful to prepare for, to experience, to play”. Milan coach Stefano Pioli says. “I tried to convey concentration and happiness to the team to experience these moments. Then it is clear that we will have to give our best to try and get a very important result. It is played over 180 minutes and we will have to take it into consideration”, adds Pioli at the press conference. “We know where we come from and where we want to go. When a work group prepares things with concentration is ideal, this helps to have serenity. The coach’s job is also important in transmitting mental energy to the team. We face a strong opponent, we have 180 minutes to manage. We are fine and we are ready: against Inter we need a top-level match,” he adds Sky Sport.

Where to see Milan-Inter: streaming and live TV

The match will be televised and streamed from Prime Videobut also unencrypted on TV8.

