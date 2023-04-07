Euboea is one of the most beautiful islands in Greece, but few know it. Most people fly to the Cyclades, Crete, the Dodecanese, but here just 2 hours from Athens (two bridges connect it to the mainland), there are some of the most beautiful beaches in Greece. But there are other things too, such as the splendid mountain panorama and many paths to be covered by bike or on foot.

Look at the photos of gallery, on the most beautiful beaches of Evia and about the things you can do on this magnificent and underrated island.

Euboea (also known as Evia or Negroponte) is one of the largest islands and it has wonderful beaches and transparent sea. In addition to beach life, you can visit folklore towns and villages, still far from mass tourism.

Also Euboea is one of the cheapest islands ever, it is no coincidence that it is the favorite of the Athenians. The right place to get to know the real Greek culture.

