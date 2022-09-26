With the help of his devastating new center forward, Pep can once again dream of victory in the top continental competition. Indeed, he must, at least according to Patrice Evra

Since Pep Guardiola joined Manchester City, the English club has made the leap even further. Sure, the landing of the new ownership from the UAE certainly helped, with the team returning to win the Premier League even before the Catalan sat on the bench. But from 2016 onwards, City have practically dominated English football, with a few sporadic exceptions. The real problem in those parts, however, remains the Champions League. For that not even Guardiola was able to much, indeed, he increased the regrets. The final lost in 2021 to Chelsea is still an open wound, but now, with the help of his devastating new center forward, Pep can dream of victory again. Indeed, he must.

To… give Guardiola the task of bringing home the greatest continental competition is Patrice Evra. The former full-back of Manchester United and the French national team explained that with the arrival of Erling Braut Haaland, City can no longer hide: any result other than the final victory would be a failure. Also because, from the statements reported by the Manchester Evening News, despite being a player of his rivals, Evra really likes the Norwegian: “He’s a monster. He uses his physique, in front of the door he is a killer, he has the right movements, he is also quick to be someone who is tall and strong. He looks like a feline ”. And thanks to him, the Champions League is an achievable goal. See also Italia Polo Challenge: the great polo arrives in Sardinia

If it doesn’t, well, Evra is openly talking about failure. “Haaland put them back on track and the reason is that he is a center forward, a true center forward. City also won the championship even without a center forward, but they struggled in the Champions League. Now it seems to me that they have no more excuses. When they lost the final to Chelsea it was because Guardiola decided they would play without a center forward. But now it won’t happen again ”. In short, no more excuses for the City and for the Catalan coach. Although, knowing Evra, perhaps it is a way like any other to put pressure on the rivals of his beloved United …

