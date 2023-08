Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba. When you show this short list of stars to Barcelona fans, they get goosebumps. What a name, a club legend with a lot of trophies. Now they can see them together again after years, in the pink jerseys of Inter Miami. And beware, sunny Florida doesn’t have to stay only with this trio of famous veterans. Ex-Barcelona nostalgia can still grow, boss David Beckham has calculated it well.

