Ex-canoeist Max John rows in the Germany Eight at the European Championships in Slovenia

Max John smiles when he is called to the federal base of the German Rowing Association in Dortmund. The 25-year-old did it. He is on the Germany eights team and is now supposed to help the parade boat find a new form. Visually, John, who is 1.98 meters tall and weighs 96 kilograms, gives the impression that he is the right man for the job alongside established colleagues such as Torben Johannesen.

However, John’s strength is not only related to his imposing stature, but also lies in the fact that he is a career changer when it comes to rowing. “I was originally involved in canoeing, but had to stop at the age of 16 because of a knee injury,” he said at the presentation on Wednesday. “Because it would have been a shame if the fitness I had acquired over the years withered away, my coach at the time took me rowing to see if that was something for me.”

John with diligence and discipline

During the first test drive, John noticed that brute force alone would not get him very far on the filigree boat: “It was clear to me that it was only a matter of time before I went swimming in it – but apparently my trainer didn’t.” says John. “And then it happened that we ended up in the water – and that in February.”



Reward for the effort: Max John is one of the aspiring new faces in the parade boat of the German Rowing Association.

:



Bild: picture alliance / SVEN SIMON



The dreams of the Olympics that John still had while paddling had to be thoroughly reconsidered. But the old ambition drove him. With diligence and discipline, John worked on the deficits: He learned new movement sequences, refined the technique and quickly gained his first successes. In the U23 class, he finished fourth in the four at the 2018 World Cup and fifth in the eight at the 2019 World Cup.

But before John could get into the A sector, the next setbacks followed: first the Olympic Games in Tokyo were postponed because of Corona, then John broke his ankle in an accident and even had to learn to walk again after the operation. That didn’t take away his will to fight his way back to the top. At times, John even had to slow himself down because of his overzealousness to avoid further injuries: “I wear that a bit. I have to be careful that I sometimes act more with my head and not with too much ambition and too much momentum.”

Much is now at stake for John in the coming months. The European Rowing Championships will begin in Slovenia on May 25th. The World Cup will then follow in Serbia in September, where qualification for the Olympic Games in Paris is at stake. After the disappointing placements in the big competitions of the past year, the entire team is under a lot of pressure.

“We’ve got a tough task ahead of us with the Brits and the Dutch,” says Sabine Tschäge with regard to the upcoming European Championships. “But I also think it’s quite good, then we know directly what the current situation is with us.” She trusts the team, which is young with an average age of around 25 years. In addition to John, Tschäge brought Marc Kammann on board as a batsman. The aim is to find the connection to the medal ranks again.