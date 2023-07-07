Ex-goalie and Ajax icon van der Sar in intensive care

The former manager and goalie of Dutch record champions Ajax Amsterdam, Edwin van der Sar, has suffered a brain hemorrhage. The 52-year-old is in the hospital in intensive care and his condition is stable, the club announced on Friday. “Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We are thinking of you. ”As soon as there is more concrete information, we will inform you further.

As the newspaper “De Telegraaf” reported, Van der Sar was hit by the brain hemorrhage while on vacation in Croatia on Friday. He was taken to a clinic by rescue helicopter from a Croatian island.

After a disappointing season, Van der Sar resigned from his position as managing director at Ajax on June 1st. After almost eleven years in the management, he was empty, he wanted to calm down and distance himself, he said. “We have been through some very nice things, but it has also been an incredibly difficult period.”

Ajax Amsterdam hadn’t won a title last season and only finished third in the domestic league. The 52-year-old Van der Sar had achieved numerous national and international successes with Ajax as a goalkeeper and is considered a club icon. He was also a goalkeeper for Manchester United and the Dutch national team.

