Home » Ex-hurdle sprinter Taylor new Sportunion Vice – sport.ORF.at
Sports

Ex-hurdle sprinter Taylor new Sportunion Vice – sport.ORF.at

by admin
Ex-hurdle sprinter Taylor new Sportunion Vice – sport.ORF.at

Beate Taylor, who was successful as a hurdle sprinter under her maiden name Beate Schrott before her marriage, is the new Vice President of Sportunion Austria.

The greatest successes of the Lower Austrian in her time as an active track and field athlete were bronze at the 2012 European Championships in Helsinki and seventh place at the Olympic Games in London in 2012 in the hurdle sprint. Taylor is married to triple jump Olympic gold medalist Christian Taylor, his trainer and doctor by profession. Taylor succeeds canoeist Yvonne Schuring in this role.

GEPA/Walter Luger

“Absolutely preferred candidate”

“Since my active days there have been a few areas in which I want to work towards positive development. The topics of ‘safe sport’ and the right of athletes to have a say are particularly important to me,” the native of St. Pölten is quoted as saying in a broadcast.

Sportunion President Peter McDonald said Taylor was his “absolute candidate of choice”. “She is not only well connected and well known in Austria, but also worldwide in sports.”

See also  Juve: Moggi, Giraudo and Bettega: here's what they do after Calciopoli

You may also like

Women’s World Cup 2023: Japan and Sweden meet...

Shohei Ohtani Dominates as Angels Defeat Giants 4-1

World Cup 2023 build-up: France v Scotland –...

Shanghai Shenhua Bounces Back to Second Place in...

Nymburk’s basketball players were strengthened by Bohačík, the...

The Suns to retire the number 31 and...

WSG Tirol signed midfielder Taferner

FC Barcelona’s Franck Kessié: Evaluating his Impact and...

Why you should chew xylitol gum after swimming...

The 21st Round of the Chinese Super League:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy