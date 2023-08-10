Ex-hurdle sprinter Taylor new Sportunion Vice – sport.ORF.at

Beate Taylor, who was successful as a hurdle sprinter under her maiden name Beate Schrott before her marriage, is the new Vice President of Sportunion Austria.

The greatest successes of the Lower Austrian in her time as an active track and field athlete were bronze at the 2012 European Championships in Helsinki and seventh place at the Olympic Games in London in 2012 in the hurdle sprint. Taylor is married to triple jump Olympic gold medalist Christian Taylor, his trainer and doctor by profession. Taylor succeeds canoeist Yvonne Schuring in this role.

GEPA/Walter Luger

“Absolutely preferred candidate”

“Since my active days there have been a few areas in which I want to work towards positive development. The topics of ‘safe sport’ and the right of athletes to have a say are particularly important to me,” the native of St. Pölten is quoted as saying in a broadcast.

Sportunion President Peter McDonald said Taylor was his “absolute candidate of choice”. “She is not only well connected and well known in Austria, but also worldwide in sports.”

