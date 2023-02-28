Achrafi Hakimi is being investigated for sexual assault in Paris. As reported by the newspaper The Parisianthe Moroccan defender of the Paris Saint Germain ed ex Inter allegedly reported by a 24-year-old woman. The woman stated that being raped on February 25 at the player’s home in Boulogne-Billancourt.

Rape investigations open

The young woman had reportedly refused to press charges but the public prosecutor’s office in Nanterre opened a rape investigation against the Moroccan defender. The investigation was entrusted to Territorial Security, but the Nanterre prosecutor’s office refused to confirm the story, stating that “the information already published” in the press “undermine the necessary investigations to the attainment of the truth”.

The story of the victim

According to a police source, the young woman went to the Nogent sur Marne police station to report the rape by Achraf Hakimi. The two had met in January on Instagramthe source continues, and she went to the player on February 25 in the evening with a rental car with driver, booked by the former Interista. Then Hakimi would have kissed and touched her without her consent, before raping her. The girl adds of freed herself by kicking him. A friend, contacted via SMS, came to retrieve it, always concludes this source.