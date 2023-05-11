Home » Ex-LASK coach Ismael new Watford coach – sport.ORF.at
Former LASK coach Valerien Ismael will be the new head coach of English second division football club Watford. As the club of the Austrian goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann confirmed on Wednesday evening, the 47-year-old Frenchman follows the previous head coach Chris Wilder, who only took over the team after the 35th round. Watford missed promotion as eleventh in the table in the season that has already ended.

GEPA/Christian Ort

Ismael worked for LASK in the 2019/20 season, and his sporting commitment came to a surprising end after the “CoV training” affair. He then worked for Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion in the English second division, most recently he was in charge of Besiktas Istanbul.

