Ex-ÖFB player Säumel takes over Sturm II

Change of coach at second division club Sturm Graz II: Instead of Thomas Hösele, who has been working in this position since 2018, former professional Jürgen Säumel is taking over the position as head coach. The 39-year-old played 189 games for “Schwoazn” and most recently worked as head coach of WAC II and as co-coach under Markus Schopp in Hartberg and the ÖFB national team.

The runner-up’s second team is 14th in the table. at risk of relegation. There were only two wins in 16 games.

“I am looking forward to the new task and would like to further develop our young talents at Sturm II and introduce them to the fighting team. At the same time, we also want to get enough points in the spring to stay in the Admiral 2nd League. For me personally, it is now the right step at the right time,” said former ÖFB player Säumel in a broadcast.

