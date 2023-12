“Proud to have had this experience: it was very exciting,” he said

«I am very proud to have had this experience: I must say that it was very exciting». This is how Jean Alesi, a former French racing driver, told the Corriere about his particular Christmas. Last night, December 24, Alesi served at mass in the Ambrosian Church in Milan. “I did what in French is called ‘enfant de chœur’,” he explained.

December 25, 2023 – Updated December 25, 2023, 3:23 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X