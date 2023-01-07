Original title: Ex-president Ke Peng was investigated by the police?Evergrande: There is no accurate internal information Insider: A media person who joined Evergrande after interviewing Xu Jiayin

On the evening of January 5, some media reported that Ke Peng, the former executive president of Evergrande Group, was taken away by the police for investigation. Regarding this news, on January 6, the Evergrande Group told the reporter of the “China Times”: “Ke Peng has resigned from Evergrande in mid-2022, so we don’t have accurate information about his situation now.” But there are people familiar with the matter. Confirmed with our reporter, this is the second time Ke Peng has been investigated. Prior to this, Ke Peng had been taken away for investigation when he resigned in July 2022.

Evergrande Group did not confirm the specific data of its old renovation projects to our reporter. However, Evergrande, which has been selling projects to save itself in the past two years, has also listed or changed ownership of its old renovation projects one after another.

For example, in October 2022, there was market news that China Merchants Shekou will take over the urban renewal project of the former United Biscuit Factory in Nanshan District, Shenzhen from Evergrande, but there is no clear information on the shareholding ratio and transaction amount. The rumor has been confirmed by China Merchants Shekou, saying that it is “currently in contact”.

Invited to join Evergrande after doing an exclusive interview with Xu Jiayin

According to public information, the 43-year-old Ke Peng was born in the media, graduated from Fudan University with a major in international economic law, has a law degree in international economic law and a master’s degree in project management from Tsinghua University. From 2001 to 2008, Ke Peng successively worked in Bank of China Shanghai Branch, Xinhua News Agency, “Shanghai Youth Daily”, “Shanghai Securities News” and other units.

After joining Evergrande Group in 2008, Ke Peng was mainly responsible for the administrative management, corporate culture, brand image, media and public relations of Evergrande Group. Chairman of the club, chairman of Evergrande Volleyball Club, chairman of Evergrande Group Jilin Company, chairman of Evergrande Group Heilongjiang Company and other positions.

In September 2016, after the headquarters of Evergrande Group moved to Shenzhen, Ke Peng was transferred to be the chairman of Evergrande Group Shenzhen Company; in September 2018, he concurrently served as the chairman of Evergrande Group Pearl River Delta Company. In October 2020, he was promoted to the president of Evergrande Real Estate Group, and then continued to be promoted to the executive president of Evergrande Group Co., Ltd. Until July 22, 2022, due to the incident of Hengda Property’s 13.4 billion yuan deposit being enforced by the bank, the board of directors resolved to require Ke Peng and others to resign from the group. On the afternoon of January 6, a person who had worked for the Shanghai Securities News for many years revealed to a reporter from the China Times that Ke Peng was the leader of the Ministry of Industry and Economics during his work at the newspaper, and was responsible for content reporting and did not involve business. It's good for subordinates." As reported by the media, Ke Peng was indeed invited to join Evergrande Group after he did an exclusive interview with Xu Jiayin when Evergrande's listing was in crisis. Most people believe that if Ke Peng was indeed investigated by the police for Evergrande Shenzhen's old renovation, it should be related to his work when he was the executive chairman of Evergrande Group's Shenzhen company at the end of 2016. The reporter saw that on December 26, 2016, Evergrande Real Estate Group (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. signed the "Urban Renewal Project Framework Agreement" with Shenzhen Shekou Wanxia Industrial Co., Ltd. The urban renewal project in Xiamen is regarded as a sign of Evergrande's entry into Shenzhen's old renovation market. According to reports at the time, Wang Zhongming, vice president of Evergrande Real Estate Group and chairman of Evergrande Shenzhen Company, attended the signing ceremony, but the person who signed the contract on behalf of Evergrande Shenzhen Company was just promoted to executive director of Evergrande Shenzhen Company at that time. Long Ke Peng. At the same time that the Shekou Wanxia project was signed, Evergrande disclosed that it currently (as of the end of 2016) has 32 real estate development projects in Shenzhen, of which 6 are located in Nanshan, with a total value of about 600 billion yuan after the development of all projects in Shenzhen. On August 28, 2019, Evergrande Group held a mid-term results conference. At the meeting, Xia Haijun, then vice chairman of the board of directors and president of China Evergrande Group, said, “Evergrande is very lucky. As early as 2016, Evergrande focused on Shenzhen, because it is difficult for Beijing and Shanghai to obtain high-quality land. Currently, there are 48 project”, “Evergrande is the developer with the largest land reserve in Shenzhen, and its future income is limitless”. According to public data, by the middle of 2020, Shenzhen will account for 55 of the 104 old renovation projects planned by Evergrande. Currently, there are 22 urban renewal projects in Shenzhen that have been approved (plan announcement), and the demolished land area is 303.9 hectares in total. The average demolition area of ​​old renovation is 13.81 hectares. However, regarding these data, Evergrande explained to our reporter that “the (old renovation) is a project of regional companies, because the Greater Bay Area involves several regional companies”, so there is currently no specific data. However, what is certain is that Evergrande, which has been selling projects to save itself in the past two years, has also listed or changed ownership of its old renovation projects one after another. For example, in October 2022, there was market news that China Merchants Shekou will take over the urban renewal project of the former United Biscuit Factory in Nanshan District, Shenzhen from Evergrande, but there is no clear information on the shareholding ratio and transaction amount. The rumor has been confirmed by China Merchants Shekou, saying that it is "currently in contact". It is reported that the biscuit factory is part of the first phase of the old renovation of Xia Village, Nanshan Bay, Evergrande, and it was completely demolished on February 28, 2019. The full name of the old reconstruction of Evergrande Nanshan Bay Xia Village is "Evergrande Bay Bay Xia Urban Renewal Project". It is located in Shekou Bay Xia Village and Haiwan Village. It is one of the most valuable renovation projects of Evergrande in Shenzhen. It is worth mentioning that, according to reports from the self-media "Mingtou", shortly after Evergrande's thunderstorm in 2021, Wang Zhongming, a key figure in Evergrande's entry into the old reform in Shenzhen, had already left Shenzhen to avoid Serbia before the National Day of that year. Ban Island.

