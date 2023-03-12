Felix Sanchez will be the new head of the Ecuadorian football team and will receive a contract with “El Tri” until 2026, according to the Ecuadorian association FEF. The Spaniard coached the host team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and will replace Argentinian Gustavo Alfaro in Ecuador. At the last World Cup, the 47-year-old Sanchez was eliminated with Qatar in the group stage. Ecuador also missed out on reaching the round of 16 despite beating Qatar 2-0 in the opening game.

Reuters/Bernadett Szabo



Sanchez’ successor in Qatar is now called Carlos Queiroz. The 69-year-old Portuguese was in charge of Iran at the World Cup, who introduced an old friend, Amir Ghalenoei, as team boss on Sunday. The 59-year-old coached “Team Melli” back in 2006 and, with five championship titles, is the most successful coach in the country.