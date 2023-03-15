Dhe former ski star Felix Neureuther has criticized the scheduling of the Alpine World Cup season, which ends this week, and has called for a restructuring of the racing calendar for the future. The men’s second America tour, for example, resulted in “brutal travel stress, which the drivers basically cannot reasonably be expected of and which is particularly outdated in terms of sustainability,” said Neureuther in an interview with the “Augsburger Allgemeine” (Wednesday).

Due to the tight timing of the races, top athletes are “forced to travel by private plane in order to be reasonably fit for the next training session,” explained the 38-year-old. “But for the trainers and service people, that meant thousands of kilometers in the car across Europe. You have to protect them.”

For the women, the slalom in Are, Sweden, on Saturday went directly to Andorra, where the season finale will be held this Wednesday. The first downhill training in Soldeu took place on Monday. “If you look at these routes, it’s completely crazy,” said Neureuther. “It no longer has anything to do with credibility and sustainability. The race calendar needs to be restructured based on these aspects.”

There is still no final schedule for the new season. Neureuther also regrets that. “With the size and complexity of this sport, that would be extremely important, only then can plans be implemented in such a way that the product can really shine,” he said. Since the world association is required. “The product ‘Alpine Ski’ is so great, but it has to adapt to the current problems of our time.”