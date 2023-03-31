Ten years after former South African sprint star Oscar Pistorius was imprisoned for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, ​​the 36-year-old has been denied parole.

The parole board, which met at Pistorius’ prison in a suburb of Pretoria on Friday, rejected the request of the former disabled athlete, said the lawyer for Steenkamp’s parents, Tania Koen.

Another chance of dismissal in a year

However, his application will be re-examined in a year. Media from all over the world had gathered in front of the prison. Pistorius killed Steenkamp with four shots through the toilet door of his villa on the night of Valentine’s Day 2013. He is about halfway through his sentence, which under South African law automatically qualifies him for a parole hearing.

penalty increased several times

Pistorius was arrested immediately after the crime. In 2014 he was initially sentenced to five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors appealed and charged him with murder. As a result, the term of imprisonment was increased to six years in 2016. In a renewed appeal process, Pistorius was finally sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison in 2017.

Pistorius’ procedure for possible release from prison began a good year ago and also included a meeting between the ex-athlete and his former girlfriend’s parents. The case had attracted international attention. The interest in the twists and turns in the case caused a lot of media interest.

Before the violent death of his girlfriend, Pistorius had written sports history. At the 2012 Olympic Games in London, he was the first disabled person to compete against non-disabled athletes in the 400m. The runner, known at the time as the “Blade Runner” because of his lower leg prostheses, also won a total of six gold medals at the Paralympic Games.