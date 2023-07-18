Examining Nacho Ambriz’s Journey and Qualifications to Lead Mexico’s National Team

Title: Ignacio Ambriz: The Silent Leader Who Embodies the Essence of Mexican Football

In the thrilling Gold Cup match against Panama at So-Fi Stadium, Mexico showcased its true potential under the leadership of Ignacio Ambriz. As the new generations dismiss the past and focus solely on the present, Ambriz’s name might not ring a bell. However, long before his coaching career, he was a brilliant footballer who played a significant role in the renowned Necaxa team of the 90s.

Ambriz possessed exceptional skills as a defensive midfielder – his composure with the ball, unwavering defensive abilities, and formidable long-distance shots were enviable. Despite his silent demeanor, Ambriz excelled as a leader on the field, effortlessly organizing the team with well-timed shouts and subtle gestures.

Nationally, Ambriz was not only a captain but also a reference and idol for the Mexican National Team. Despite his low profile, he even starred in commercials, including the unforgettable Doritos advertisement alongside the infamous ‘Dog’ Bermudez – a true gem.

Throughout his career, Ambriz learned from notable mentors such as Manuel Lapuente, César Luis Menotti, and Miguel Mejía Barón. His passion for teaching emerged during his playing days, often staying back to work with young players at Necaxa’s training facilities in Cuautitlán Izcalli.

Retiring as a player, Ambriz ventured into coaching and experienced his prime between 2002 and 2009 as Javier Aguirre’s assistant at Osasuna and Atlético de Madrid. However, Ambriz’s true talents shine on the training ground rather than in press conferences. He is known for his tactical brilliance, repetition, and meticulousness in constructing plays.

Like many coaches, Ambriz has faced ups and downs throughout his coaching career. Notably, he has managed both Chivas and América in the past. However, his most exceptional stint was at León, where he guided the team to their only league title. Currently at Toluca, Ambriz’s continuity and patience have allowed him to establish a recognizable and successful team.

A club led by Ambriz is easily identifiable, characterized by intelligent ball possession, organized build-up of play from the defense, and a collective approach that prioritizes teamwork over individual brilliance. While success may not always be guaranteed, it is evident that Ambriz’s teams possess a distinct style, a seal of their own, and a philosophy that transcends mere results.

Considering Ambriz’s extraordinary coaching abilities, his past as a fantastic player, and his deep understanding of the Mexican national team’s significance, it is undeniable that he meets the requirements to lead the National Team. Amidst the turmoil and complex processes created by the new managers of the Mexican Soccer Federation regarding the selection of the Tricolor’s coach, Ambriz emerges as a sure bet. His track record, experience, and passion for the game make him an exceptional candidate.

In conclusion, Mexico has found in Ignacio Ambriz a coach who embodies the essence of Mexican football – a silent leader who possesses a wealth of knowledge and skills. With his exceptional abilities and extensive journey in the football world, Ambriz is more than qualified to lead the esteemed Mexican National Team.

