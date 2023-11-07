Examining the Qualified Offers: Which MLB Free Agents Accepted and Who Missed Out

Teams Use Qualifying Offer System to Retain Free Agents

Teams in Major League Baseball have the option to extend a qualifying offer to certain free agents each offseason. This offer allows players to sign with their team for the following season at a set value, which was determined to be US$20.325 million for the upcoming 2024 campaign. If a player declines the offer and signs with a new team, their original club receives compensation in the form of a draft pick.

Since the implementation of the qualifying offer system in 2012, only 13 out of 124 players who have received the offer have accepted it. The deadline to accept or decline the offer this year is 4pm ET on November 14.

Among the seven players who received a qualifying offer this year are notable names from various teams. However, there are also several noteworthy players who did not receive the offer.

The players who received the qualifying offer are yet to make a decision. The Los Angeles Dodgers offered it to JD Martinez and BD. The Philadelphia Phillies extended the offer to Rhys Hoskins, who plays first base. The Seattle Mariners named Teoscar Hernández, an outfielder, as a recipient, while the Miami Marlins offered the qualifying offer to outfielder Jorge Soler.

On the other hand, certain free agents were ineligible to receive the qualifying offer. This includes players who have previously received the offer, such as Brandon Belt and Hyun Jin Ryu who are with the Toronto Blue Jays, and Josh Donaldson and Carlos Santana who are with the Milwaukee Brewers. Other notable players who did not receive the qualifying offer include Marcus Stroman (Chicago Cubs), Jason Heyward and Lance Lynn (Los Angeles Dodgers), Alex Cobb, Michael Conforto, Joc Pederson, and AJ Pollock (San Francisco Giants), along with several others from different teams.

Additionally, players who have not been continuously with an organization, whether in the minor leagues or major leagues, throughout the regular season are also ineligible for the qualifying offer. Some notable players falling into this category include C.J. Cron (Los Angeles Angels), Jordan Hicks (Toronto Blue Jays), Jeimer Candelario (Chicago Cubs), Tommy Pham (Arizona Diamondbacks), Amed Rosario (Los Angeles Dodgers), Lucas Giolito (Guardians), Matt Moore (Miami Marlins), Jack Flaherty (Baltimore Orioles), Aroldis Chapman and Jordan Montgomery (Texas Rangers), and Harrison Bader (Cincinnati Reds).

As the deadline for accepting the qualifying offer approaches, it remains to be seen how many players will decide to remain with their current teams for the designated value, and how many will test the free agent market in search of potential new opportunities.

