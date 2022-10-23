Limana Cavarzano falls at home against Spinea. Despite the advantage gained after a few minutes by Solagna, the Giallorossoblù, in ten men for the expulsion of Fiabane and without Pradebon, who went out due to injury, suffered the recovery of the Venetians in the second half. The team coached by Massimiliano Parteli started very well in the first half but in the second half they failed to stem the guests who, thanks to an extra man, put the hosts in difficulty by scoring two goals with Pozzebon and the newcomer. Soligo. In the first 45 ‘Band and teammates scored a goal and went close to doubling on a couple of occasions but Spinea were no less, first they hit a post and then forced Peterle to two decisive interventions on Pozzebon. Mister Parteli is in full emergency in defense and has no central role available. Solagna, Panatta and Luca Malacarne start at the center of the back ward.

The game immediately puts itself on the right tracks for the hosts with the punishment brushed by Galli where Solagna, with his back to the goal, finds the header that overrides Basso and gives his team the advantage. Limana Cavarzano shortly after tries from outside with Fiabane but the number one guest takes refuge for a corner. Spinea shows himself forward with a deflected ball in the pile that is printed on the outside pole. On the reversal in front of him, Fiabane tries to do everything by himself but from a good position he is blocked out by Basso. At half an hour the absolute protagonist is Peterle who in a few minutes performs two miracles on as many head shots from Pozzebon. In the final the Giallorossoblù remain in ten men for the double yellow to Fiabane who half an hour earlier had received a naive warning for having kicked the flag in a moment of anger. In full recovery Appocher, served in the area by Jacopo Paier, kicks a good opportunity to the bottom. It goes to rest on 1-0, Limana Cavarzano must register the loss of Pradebon for a muscle problem and the man less for the expulsion of the “Chicha”.

The second half begins with Jacopo Paier’s shot from outside, forcing Basso to deviate for a corner. On the opposite front, Peterle becomes the protagonist again and saves on Soligo. Spinea continues to push and at 67 ‘finds the equalizer: the newly entered Boni kicks towards the goal, Peterle only manages to reject and on the countered Pozzebon he finds himself in the right place at the right time. At 75 ‘the doubling of the guests arrives, this time Peterle is not perfect and badly rejects a conclusion from the outside, Soligo is lurking and bags from a few steps. Fifteen minutes from the end, Limana Cavarzano does not give up and puts on a reaction that forces Spinea to defend themselves close to the penalty area but there are no clear opportunities and the Giallorossi and blues have to file their fourth defeat in the league.

LIMANA CAVARZANO – SPINEA 1-2

LIMANA CAVARZANO: Peterle, Panatta, Luca Malacarne, Pradebon (40 ‘Jacopo Paier) (86’ Vivian), Solagna, Galli, Appocher (55 ‘Simone Malacarne), Piazza (88’ Eissa), Band, Fiabane, De Pellegrin (55 ‘Loat ). Available: Canova, Eissa, Boso, Sommariva, Comiotto. Coach: Parteli.

SPINEA: Basso, Numi, De Grandi (55 ‘Boni), Vecchiato, Done (55’ Soligo), Busatto, Gervasutti (67 ‘Beniamin), Girardi, Pozzebon, Petrilli (86’ Riccato), Bezze. Available: Gavagnin, Compagno, Marzocchi, Lazzari, Toffolo. Coach: Centurions.

Referee: Cazzavillan of Vicenza.

Rarely: 4 ‘Solagna, 67’ Pozzebon, 75 ‘Soligo.

Note: Corners: 6-9. Booked: 18 ‘Fiabane, 45’ Bezze, 49 ‘Busatto, 52’ Solagna, 77 ‘Numi, 82’ Petrilli. Expelled: at 45 ‘Fiabane for a double yellow card, 65’ Parteli and Perale.