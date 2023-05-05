Excellent in the country!Blind athletes who have won first-class merit are on the list_Zhejiang Online

Excellent in the country!Blind athletes who have won first-class merit are on the list

2023-05-05





Reporter Chen Suqin

Yesterday was the “May 4th” Youth Day, and a variety of themed group activities were held in various places, calling on young people to “carry forward the spirit of the May 4th movement and continue the red blood.” A few days ago, the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League commended many league organizations, league members, and league cadres. Yu Qinquan, a blind goalball player in our province, was awarded the title of National Excellent Communist Youth League member and became one of the role models for the majority of young people.

In this list, a total of 14 league organizations in Zhejiang were awarded the title of National May 4th Red Banner League (Working) Committee, 16 league organizations were awarded the title of National May 4th Red Banner League Branch, and 22 individuals were awarded the title of National Excellent Communist Youth League Member. 12 individuals were awarded the title of National Excellent Communist Youth League Cadre.

Yu Qinquan has been visually impaired since he was a child, but he loves sports and has always studied and lived with a positive, optimistic and strong attitude. In 2013, he was selected into the provincial goal team for the blind. After more than a year of hard training, he was recruited into the national youth team and the national team, and then successively won the silver medal in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Paralympic Games; The gold medal in gateball was notified and praised by the provincial government; the silver medal in the blind gateball competition of the 2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games, and the gold medal in the 11th National Paralympic Games and the eighth Special Olympics blind gateball competition in October of the same year, recorded by the provincial government First class merit.

This year, the Hangzhou Asian Games will be held soon. At the Goalball Training Base for the Blind in Tangxi, the province, Yu Qinquan trains six days a week, of which four days are training with the ball, mainly training skills, and the other two days are strength training, mainly muscle training. Guarantee about 5 hours of training time every day. “Now that I think about it, croquet is not only my career, but also a part of my life.” For the Asian Games at home, Yu Qinquan and his teammates are full of expectations: “In the past two years, our team as a whole Experience and level, including usual training, have been greatly improved, more scientific and effective, and I hope to win the championship at home!”

For this honor, Yu Qinquan felt very honored. “The new era is the era of dreamers and the era of realizing dreams. We were born in a great country and grew up in the best era. We must work hard to realize our dreams and win glory for our country.”