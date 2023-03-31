Intense days for the Fair Sail team of the Circolo Velico Kaucana, with the athletes engaged in a double regatta field during the last weekend: the little ones of the Optimist class, Juniores category, took part in the Interzonal selection in Agropoli, while the athletes of the Laser class participated in Ortona in the first leg of the Italia Cup Ilca 2023 national championship. Although for different reasons, both appointments are of great importance: the Agropoli regatta, in fact, represents the first step for admission to the European and world championships in the category, while that of Ortona is the first appointment of a competition in three stages concerning the best Italian sailors of the Laser class.

In Agropoli, a sporting event of national caliber with over 120 young helmsmen aged between 11 and 15 from Campania, Calabria, Basilicata, Sicily, Puglia, Molise and Abruzzo; three intense days of regatta with all nine races disputed, moreover with rigorous weather and sea conditions on the last day. The athletes present, following coach Peppe Terrana, were able to distinguish themselves well: Andrea Bellio, 23rd in the general classification, qualifies for the next round of selections scheduled for Giulianova, but also Alessandro Battaglia, only 11 years old and making his debut in a competition of a national character, he defended the CVK colors with honor.

In Ortona the regatta, open only to sailors qualified in the inter-zonal phases, should have taken place over three days, but only three of the nine scheduled races were held due to the complete absence of wind on Friday and Saturday. About 400 sailors from all over Italy took part in the event, brushing the blue sky of central Abruzzo, giving a beautiful sporting spectacle; among these Lucrezia Micieli and Paolo Salvo, promising CVK athletes, accompanied by coach Giovanni Magliulo. The two boys, very young, were able to emotionally support the break of the first two days and only on the third day were they finally able to put all their expertise into play, finding excellent placements, with Lucrezia Micieli in second place for the Under 16 women. Needless to say, at home Cvk breathes an air of great satisfaction for the results obtained: after years of working with passion to spread the love for the sea and sailing among the youngest, the fruits are starting to reap.