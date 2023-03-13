How will you deal with excesses?

I communicate with those clubs. Mostly on the basis of the minutes of the match or the videos that reach me, and then I immediately contact the departments. Subsequently, we deal with other measures. Whether it was Vary after their Saturday match or the event in Pilsen after the Sunday duel.

What are the clubs doing wrong? Don’t they have enough security, is the announcer not “policing” the audience?

Clubs and the league will have to focus on better security in the playoffs. When matches are declared risky or very risky, even if the organizing service is strengthened, they must be more active and attentive.

Will the aforementioned clubs receive fines from you?

For now, it is the club – competition director within the framework of communication. A fine is possible, but I am now interested in corrective measures to prevent this from happening in the auditorium. Financial restrictions are the last thing we want to solve. But if the offenses are repeated or will be repeated, then a fine is appropriate.

Photo: Jan Pavlíček/BK Mladá Boleslav In the third match of the preliminary round of the hockey extra league between Mlada Boleslav and Brno, beer cups flew through the auditorium.Photo : Jan Pavlíček/BK Mladá Boleslav

But is it an environment where you would go with children? When glasses of beer are flying in the audience, you can often hear profanity from the start.

We certainly feel it. It is not good, we would like the environment in the stadiums to be more welcoming. Although, on the other hand, I have to say that emotions belong to hockey and many people are attracted by that charge on the field. But when it moves to the stands, it must have some level.

Just on Thursday, I spoke with a couple of experienced players who are very bothered by what is happening in the auditorium. They described that it is an extreme in the Czech Republic that does not exist elsewhere in Europe or overseas. And I’m told it’s a theme across cabins throughout the extra league. Do you have similar information from hockey players?

No, I have not received these messages yet. I haven’t heard that the players want to deal with it. But as part of the APK, we can definitely discuss with the clubs over the summer what to do to improve the culture in the stadiums.

Photo: Slavomír Kubeš, CTK The organizing service and the police intervened in the Olomouc fans sector in Karlovy Vary.Photo : Slavomir Kubes, CTK

But the clubs are very careful because they don’t want to go against their fans.