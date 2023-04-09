As of: 04/09/2023 5:23 p.m

SC Verl has consolidated its midfield position in the 3rd division. In the 4-1 (2-0) home win against Bayreuth, who were in danger of being relegated, the team coached by Mitch Kniat only got into trouble in the closing stages on Easter Sunday.

After the last three games without a win, the losers took control of the game from the start and above all had the chances. In the 10th minute, Maximilian Wolfram was denied by guest keeper Luca Petzold after a sharp cross from Joel Grodowski.

Lost leadership after the first big chance for Bayreuth

The next big chances from Mael Corboz and Jesse Tugbenyo (19th/20th) didn’t bring anything before the Bayreuth team came close to duping the stormy home side. Verl goalkeeper Tim Wiesner was only able to parry a long-range shot from Tim Latteier and then had to clear Markus Ziereis in dire need and with the help of his defenders (21′).

29th matchday of the 3rd division

In return, the Verler lead, which had already been initiated before, fell – but with the support of the guest defense. This could not clear a harmless pass from the right in front of the penalty area, so that the ball slipped through to Michel Stöcker. This hit half high in the left corner.

Offside missed hit on second loser

In the 38th minute, the Losers had to try their luck again when Wiesner made a bad pass, from which the Bayreuthers did not capitalize. This luck was not granted to Petzold on the other side when he decided against shooting a back pass out of the danger zone. His attempt at clarification with defender Steffen Eder failed.

Eder lost the duel with Jesse Tugbenyo, the ball landed at Wolfram, who put the 2-0 up on the free-standing Grodowski from the baseline. However, Wolfram was clearly offside, which the referees overlooked.

Bayreuth more offensively present after a change of sides

In view of the many chances – Tom Baack had failed in the 39th minute from six meters to Petzold – the two-goal lead was okay, but the home team’s second goal was not legal.

After the change of sides, the guests acted much more ambitiously on the offensive, but came too late to really good chances. After the losers had missed a few opportunities to make it 3-0 – including through Nicolás Sessa (64th/72nd) – the Upper Franconians came through a flick in the far corner by Jann George for the goal (82nd).

Sessa prepares the 4:1 with a hoe

Substitute George almost equalized, but narrowly missed the goal after a nice combination from the left corner of the six-yard box (86′). Before things got exciting in the five-minute stoppage time, Stijn Meijer made the decision 3-1 (90+1) after preliminary work from Sessa and Eduard Probst.

Shortly before the final whistle, the losers even performed magic for their audience when Sessa put his heel down on Corboz, who gave Petzold no chance and scored to make it 4-1 (90+4).