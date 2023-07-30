Exciting final in Group A: Not only New Zealand wants to reach the round of 16 at their home World Cup

Status: 07/29/2023 11:22 a.m

Co-hosts New Zealand, Switzerland, Norway and the newcomer from the Philippines: In preliminary round Group A, all four teams can still make it into the knockout phase of the Women’s World Cup. The last games on Sunday (07/30/2023) therefore promise a lot of excitement.

While the German team is only playing their second preliminary round match in Group H at the World Cup Down Under against Colombia, the decision is already at stake on the same day in Group A on Matchday 3 – and it’s a tough one.

When Switzerland meets New Zealand (live on Erste and on sportschau.de) and Norway plays the Philippines (in the live stream on sportschau.de) at the same time from 9 a.m. CEST, the slide rules shouldn’t be too far away. On the first two match days, none of the four teams was able to convince consistently, so that even the Norwegians who are currently last placed still have the chance to book one of the two round of 16 tickets that are up for grabs.

This is the starting point

Table leaders Switzerland (4 points from two games) have the most favorable stars before game three: If the team of German coach Inka Grings wins the game against co-hosts New Zealand (3 points), they are sure to advance to the round of 16. The same goes the other way around for the team from Oceania. The World Cup debutants from the Philippines (3 points) could also celebrate a place in the top 16 in the world if they beat Norway (1 point) after their surprise win against New Zealand (1-0).

Whether a win against the Philippines would be enough for Norway to prevent the premature end of the World Cup could also depend on the level – from a 3-0 win, the northern Europeans would definitely be able to breathe a sigh of relief. In summary, anything is possible before kick-off and possibly until the final whistle of the game.

Switzerland relatively relaxed

The mood of the four competing teams is completely different after the tournament so far: New Zealand thought they were surfing the wave of success after the 1-0 win against Norway, but found themselves again after the sobering 0-1 against the Philippines back to the solid ground of facts. Nevertheless, there is confidence in the team and among the fans that it will work out in the knockout stages.

The Swiss have been relatively relaxed so far, they are the only team in the group that is still undefeated. As reported by “Blick”, the fun in the World Cup quarters even goes so far that some Swiss women organize races with remote-controlled cars in the hotel corridor. The recently injured defender Luana Bühler returned to team training on Friday (July 28th, 2023) and is apparently an option for the starting eleven again after being suspended against Norway.

Facts about the game Switzerland – New Zealand

– Matches against each other: 3 (1 win Switzerland / 2 wins New Zealand)

– FIFA ranking: Switzerland 20th place / New Zealand 26th place

– Best World Cup placement: Switzerland – round of 16 2015 / New Zealand – five times preliminary round

– Fun fact: The Swiss record player Ana Maria Crnogorčević is playing her 150th international match against New Zealand. With 118, Heinz Hermann played the most games in the men’s national team between 1978 and 1991.

Philippines have nothing to lose

The players from the Philippines can go into the last game without any pressure. An unexpected second victory in their first World Cup appearance would be tantamount to a sensation and would probably cause a rapture of joy not only among the island nation’s players. A draw may be enough to trigger it.

Hegerberg is also out against the Philippines

On the other hand, there is no trace of a party mood in the Norwegian camp. Olympique Lyon’s Ada Hegerberg, who missed out on a short-term draw against Switzerland (0-0), will also miss the game against the Philippines with a groin injury, according to coach Hege Riise. After the opening defeat against New Zealand (0:1), Riise caused unrest with her personnel decision to put Caroline Graham Hansen on the bench against Switzerland. The FC Barcelona offensive player let her displeasure run free after the game. She feels “trampled for a year” and misses the necessary respect for her.

Mood in the Norwegian warehouse in the basement

The fact that there is a rift between the former Norwegian vice-captain and coach Riise is obvious – even an apology for the “emotional outburst” made at a press conference this week changed nothing. Criticism of the sporting leadership and direction of the team seems undesirable, Ingrid Syrstad Engen also had to register that – she too only came into play against Switzerland shortly before the end. A win against the Philippines – that much seems certain – would not change things for the better in Norway.

Facts about the game Norway – Philippines

– Matches against each other: none so far

– FIFA Ranking: Norway 12th / Philippines 46th

– Best World Cup placement: Norway – World Champion 1995 / Philippines – First participation 2023

– Fun fact: Sarina Bolden made history against New Zealand when she headed 1-0 in the 24th minute to score the first World Cup goal by a Philippines women’s national team.