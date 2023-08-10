Home » Exciting finals make a turning point
Exciting finals make a turning point

Exciting finals make a turning point

Even before the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, one thing is clear: for the first time since 2015, the World Cup trophy will not be handed over to the USA. The four-time title holder failed earlier than ever and was one of the favorites who have already been eliminated. “Nothing better could have happened for women’s football than some favorites falling and teams from other continents catching up. That is extremely attractive for the viewer,” said Carina Wenninger in an interview with ORF.at.

