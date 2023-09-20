Home » Exclusive Interview: Palestinian Athletes Celebrate Participation in Hangzhou Asian Games as a ‘Happy Moment’
Palestinian athletes are eagerly looking forward to participating in the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games, according to an exclusive interview with Jibril Rajoub, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Youth and Sports of Palestine. In the interview with Xinhua News Agency, Rajoub expressed his happiness and excitement over the opportunity for Palestinian athletes to compete in the prestigious Asian Games.

Rajoub, who is also the Secretary-General of the Central Committee of the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah), has visited China multiple times and has witnessed the strong bond between the Palestinian people and China. He views their participation in the Hangzhou Asian Games as a significant moment that will inspire Palestinian athletes to excel in their respective sports.

The Palestinian delegation will consist of over 100 members, competing in 16 events, including football. Rajoub stated that this is the highest number of events in which Palestine has ever participated, making the Hangzhou Asian Games a historic milestone in Palestinian sports.

When asked about his impression of Hangzhou, Rajoub praised the city for its ancient beauty, unique architectural style, rich cultural heritage, and warm-hearted residents. He expressed his anticipation for Hangzhou to host an exceptional event that will leave a glorious mark in the history of the Asian Games.

Rajoub also commended China‘s extensive experience in hosting international competitions and its exemplary preparation and organization. He believes that the Hangzhou Asian Games will not only facilitate sports and cultural exchanges among Asian countries but also foster friendship among Asian peoples. Additionally, Rajoub emphasized the unifying role of sports for the Palestinian people, stating that regardless of their origin within Palestine, all Palestinian athletes belong to the same Olympic committee.

China and Palestine have established a strong cooperative relationship in the field of sports. Rajoub highlighted China‘s contribution of approximately 200,000 square meters of artificial turf to Palestine, which has greatly supported the development of their sports industry. He expressed his desire for further cooperation between the two parties in the sports field.

The upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games will undoubtedly be a significant moment for Palestinian athletes, as they embrace the opportunity to compete and showcase their skills on an international stage. The Palestinian delegation’s participation reflects the enduring spirit of unity and resilience among the Palestinian people.

