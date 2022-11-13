(Original title: Exclusive | Li Tie was rumored to be taken away for investigation? People familiar with the matter: It should be fine, just wait and see his explanation)

On the evening of the 12th, some media broke out on the Internet that Li Tie, the former coach of the national football team, was taken away by relevant departments for investigation. He was receiving training when he was taken away. This is undoubtedly a blockbuster drop in the otherwise calm Chinese football world. The Red Star News reporter learned from insiders that this matter is not groundless. Li Tie has just been officially announced as a World Cup commentator on a certain platform. People familiar with the matter revealed that,Li Tie should be fine now, “Wait for him to explain.”。

Former national football coach Li Tietu according to IC photo

Li Tie was taken away during an offline meeting?

This evening, the Weibo account “Li Pingkang 1991”, who was certified as the host of the “Sports Upside Down” program, suddenly revealed,“The former national football coach Li Tie was taken away##Li Tie was receiving training when he was taken away# “He said, “Multiple sources confirmed that Li Tie did have something wrong, but judging from the previous situation, being taken away may not necessarily be confirmed, but the embarrassing thing is that it was officially announced to join the World Cup commentary group just yesterday. , if he can’t come back before the World Cup starts, his incident will be public!”

Weibo screenshot

Sina Sports‘ official Weibo also retweeted this Weibo and said,“It is reported that before being taken away, Li Tie was participating in the offline meeting of professional coach training held by the Football Association.”

Another netizen said, “If you just take it away to understand the situation, it will never be taken away in front of everyone, at least a criminal suspect.” “Li Pingkang 1991” also replied to this comment, saying, “It’s like this” .

Song Zude, a well-known whistleblower in the entertainment industry, questioned, “Has Li Tie violated the law? The investigation team will not take people away easily. Is it related to economic violations? Maybe someone with a position has been investigated for corruption, and Li Tie is implicated. I hope Li Tie doesn’t break the law, and I want to hear him explain the World Cup!”

Not groundless but not simple

It is worth mentioning that an online platform just announced yesterday that Li Tie will be the platform’s World Cup commentator.

On the 7th of this month, Li Tie himself also reposted the Weibo of the former national football coach Milu, remembering the years of participating in the 2002 World Cup in Korea and Japan, “Every World Cup will remind us of the time when we worked hard together! There is always a feeling , those days are like the experience of the past few days, more than 20 years have passed by, who doesn’t lament that we once had such a happy youth! #Milu’s memory is the youth of the fans#”

Weibo screenshot

Red Star News tried to contact the Chinese Football Association on the evening of the 12th. It is said that Li Tie was taken away during the offline meeting of the professional coach training held by the Football Association, but the relevant contact did not reply.

The Red Star News reporter contacted a person familiar with the matter. According to him, the matter was not completely groundless, but he felt that it was all right.“A lot of things are not as simple as uploaded on the Internet. Just wait and see his explanation!”