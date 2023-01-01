The ex-Nerazzurri’s words about the championship match that awaits the Nerazzurri after returning from the break

Just enough time to toast to a year that hopefully will bring many satisfactions for everyone. Then it will be necessary to immediately think about the field, because in a few days there is a very important match scheduled for theInter. We talked about it with the former Nerazzurri Andrea Mandorlini, who spoke exclusively to the microphones of Fcinter1908.it: “The gap with Napoli is great, Inter are called to play the game and win a positive result. With a gap like that, if things don’t go well, it will start to be really tough. They must be ready, not winning would be serious “.

What can be the tactical key of the match?

“Napoli up front and in the middle have many qualities, Simone is good and knows well that they can’t give their opponents space. If the Nerazzurri’s defense holds up, there will be great chances of getting a result. Inter must be compact and try to concede as little as possible”.

Do you expect Brozovic or Calhanoglu in the middle?

“Physical condition must be understood. I believe that if Brozo is 100% he will play. I think like Simone, someone like that cannot be taken off the pitch. Calha can also play on the flank, so I think in the end the team will be that”.

Can Lukaku and Dzeko coexist?

“I’ve always thought so, especially in situations where you may struggle. They must be served with lots of balls inside, they are structured players with a different specific weight to Lautaro and give substance to the department. He could be a choice for a match like this “. See also Tokyo Olympic Watch: Changes in Chinese people's outlook on the Olympics-BBC News

How will Lautaro come back after the World Cup?

“He’ll come back energized, even though he hasn’t played a lot. Winning is always fundamental, it gives you spirit and he’ll certainly be ready for the second part of the season with his club.”

